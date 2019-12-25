Turkish Airlines becomes sponsor of Serbian marathon

BELGRADE-Anadolu Agency

National flag carrier Turkish Airlines on Dec. 24 became the official air carrier of the largest international sports event in Serbia, race organizers announced.

The Belgrade Marathon and Turkish Airlines signed a contract in Serbia's capital Belgrade making it the official air carrier of the 33rd Belgrade Marathon 2020, the statement said.

Mehmet Alagöz, Turkish Airlines' director in Belgrade, said after the ceremony that the deal will help bring more tourists to Serbia.

"We are very fortunate to be the official carrier of the Belgrade Marathon, one of Serbia's largest international sporting events," he added.

"As an airline flying to more countries than any other, Turkish Airlines offers sports fans from 317 destinations and 126 countries from its network the opportunity to come to Belgrade and take part in this great event. We believe that this move will also contribute to our efforts to bring even more tourists to Serbia."

Dejan Nikolic, director of the Belgrade Marathon, said that on the wings of Turkish Airlines, even more foreign runners will enter the marathon.

Nikolic said this year's 32nd Belgrade Marathon had a record number of over 3,000 foreign participants and guests from 70 countries around the world.

He added that Turkish Airlines has been one of the world's best airlines for years, flying to more countries than any other air carrier.

"On this occasion, we would like to express our great pleasure in becoming partners in the common task of making the Belgrade Marathon more accessible to people from all over the world," said Nikolic.

The Belgrade Marathon is held annually since 1988, typically in mid-April, and also features a half-marathon and fun run for the public.

The event attracts thousands of people from the region as well as international sports fans.