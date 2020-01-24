Turkish Airlines aims to carry 78-80M in 2020

  • January 24 2020 11:18:05

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Airlines announced on Friday that it aimed to carry 78-80 million passengers in 2020, mostly on international routes.

"The target is to reach 78-80 million total number of passengers carried, including 31.5-33 million on domestic routes and 46-47 million on international routes," it said in a filing posted on Borsa Istanbul's public disclosure platform.

The flag carrier expects a passenger load factor of 81-82 percent while seeing a 8.5-10 percent rise in total available seat kilometers (ASK).

"Capacity (ASK) increase is expected to be 7 percent in Turkey, 7 percent in Middle East, 2 percent in Europe, 17 percent in the Far East, 16 percent in the Americas and 10 percent in Africa," the company stressed.

Turkish Airlines aimed to increase cargo/mail shipping by 7-8 percent, reaching 1.60-1.65 million tons.

The company added that it aims to generate $14.5-14.8 billion in consolidated sales revenue this year.

Average jet fuel -- including fuel hedge -- is expected to be 690-700$ per ton in 2020, adding that cost per ASK, excluding fuel, would remain unchanged from last year's levels.

The latest data showed that in the first 11 months of 2019, the flag carrier served 68.8 million passengers.

