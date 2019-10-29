Turkish aid agency donates kitchen tools to orphanage in Bangladesh

  October 29 2019

Turkey's state-run aid agency donated kitchen appliances and cleaning equipment to an orphanage in Bangladesh, the charity said on Oct. 28.

Addressing the handover ceremony, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) coordinator İsmail Gündoğdu said: “These are the gifts of the Turkish nation, all for a smile, and TIKA will continue its support for Bangladesh."

Among the donated items were washing machines, ceiling fans, large cookers, water jugs, and cutlery sets, TIKA said in a press release. 

Some 65 orphans from the Dhaka Ahsania Mohila Shishu Sadan Orphanage in the capital Dhaka will benefit from the equipment.

Ahead of the handover ceremony, TIKA officials visited the school and orphanage.

“The orphans were very happy and played with them in the school playground,” said a press release.

Deputy TIKA coordinator Derya Demirdağ and other officials were also present at the ceremony.

Bangladeshi school officials thanked Turkey for its continuing support in various areas.

Bangladesh

