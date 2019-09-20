Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer nominated for top international Emmy Award

  September 20 2019

ISTANBUL
Veteran Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer has been nominated for the prestigious International Emmy Awards for his performance in the internet miniseries “Şahsiyet” (Persona).

Bilginer was nominated on Sept. 19 for best performance by an actor category of the International Emmy Awards.

In the miniseries, the 65-year-old plays a man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s who is cursed to eventually lose all his memories.

Bilginer’s character, however, turns the ailment into an opportunity in which he can execute guilty people without any fear of suffering pangs of conscience.

The 12-episode series, directed by Onur Saylak, won acclaim from viewers both in Turkey and abroad. It is rated 9.1 out of 10 on the Internet Movie Database, or IMDB.

Bilginer, with dozens of acting credits to his name, made his first appearance in the mid-1980s, in long-running British soap opera “Eastenders.”

Bilginer won the best supporting actor prize at the 1997 International Antalya Film Festival. In 2014, he won the FIPRESCI Prize at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for his performance in the acclaimed film “Kış Uykusu” (Winter Sleep).

The 47th International Emmy Awards will be held in New York City on Nov. 25 with the participation of 44 nominees across 11 categories and 21 countries.

