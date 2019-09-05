Turkey’s west to host int’l motocross championship

  • September 05 2019 16:22:23

Turkey’s west to host int’l motocross championship

AFYON
Turkey’s west to host int’l motocross championship

The 2019 Motocross World Championship (MXGP) is coming back to western Afyonkarahisar province this year for a second time. The event, scheduled for Sept. 6-8, is expected to contribute about 200 million euros to the Turkish economy.

The championship will be held at the Afyon Motor Sports Center under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and in conjunction with the Sports and Motorcycle Festival of Turkey.

The 250-square-meter track at the sports center has been prepared by the Afyon municipality to comply with international sports standards. The track area received the “Best Infrastructure” award in 2018 from the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM). It has the technical infrastructure to simultaneously compensate for the electricity and water needs of all incoming guests.

Besides hosting the event, the track area will also provide training services with a to-be-established academy.

Some 1,500 people, including racers and technical teams, will travel to Afyon for the tournament. About 30,000 motocross fans from abroad along with Turkish citizens are expected to attend.

During the three-day-long event, free-of-charge activities will be provided to guests, including mini golf and table soccer.

Over 100 racers will compete for the championship in the MXGP, MX2 and WMX categories.

The tournament will be aired by 56 broadcasters in 180 countries, reaching a possible audience of 1.4 billion people.

Along with the event’s advertisement, a one-minute-long video promoting Turkey will also be broadcasted around the world.

After Turkey, racers will head for a final championship round in Shanghai, China, on Sept. 15.

The first time the Motocross World Championship held at Afyon was in 2018.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

    Erdoğan says it's unacceptable that Turkey can't have nuclear weapons

  2. Russia suggests Turkey to be part of G7

    Russia suggests Turkey to be part of G7

  3. Turkey warns of new migrant wave in Europe

    Turkey warns of new migrant wave in Europe

  4. Syrian refugees in Turkey, Turkish migrants in Germany

    Syrian refugees in Turkey, Turkish migrants in Germany

  5. Turkey loses $3B in trade under no-deal Brexit: Trade Minister

    Turkey loses $3B in trade under no-deal Brexit: Trade Minister
Recommended
CHP leader warns of ‘millions of more refugees’ amid Idlib tension

CHP leader warns of ‘millions of more refugees’ amid Idlib tension

Turkey needs support from international community on refugees: UNCHR chief

Turkey needs support from international community on refugees: UNCHR chief
Illegal fishers fined $2.4M in 2019 in Turkey

Illegal fishers fined $2.4M in 2019 in Turkey
Turkey warns of new migrant wave in Europe

Turkey warns of new migrant wave in Europe
Russia suggests Turkey to be part of G7

Russia suggests Turkey to be part of G7
Digital games expo begins in Istanbul

Digital games expo begins in Istanbul
WORLD Iran to develop centrifuges for faster uranium enrichment

Iran to develop centrifuges for faster uranium enrichment

Iran on Sept. 4 said it would take another step away from a 2015 nuclear deal by starting to develop centrifuges to speed up its uranium enrichment but it also gave European powers two more months to try to save the multilateral pact.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines revises 2019 targets

Turkish Airlines revises 2019 targets

Turkey’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, has announced that it revised downwards its targets for 2019.
SPORTS Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey failed to make the last 16 teams in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup after a critical loss to the Czech Republic on Sept. 5.