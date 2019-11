Turkey's unemployment rate stands at 14 percent in August

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 14.0 percent this [2019] August, the country's statistical authority announced on Nov. 15.

The unemployment rate climbed 2.9 percentage points year-on-year, TÜİK said.

The number of jobless people aged 15 and older was 4.65 million, up 980,000 from August 2018.

The youth unemployment rate -- the 15-24 age group -- also rose 6.6 points on annual basis to 27.4 percent in the month.