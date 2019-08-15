Turkey's unemployment rate stands at 12.8% in May

Turkey's unemployment rate stands at 12.8% in May

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 12.8% in May, the country's statistical authority announced on Aug. 15.

The figure was up 3.1 percentage points compared to the same month last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The number of unemployed persons aged 15 years and over rose by 1 million year-on-year to 4.16 million in the month.

Non-agricultural unemployment increased 3.4 percentage points to 15% during the same period.

The youth unemployment rate -- persons aged between 15 and 24 -- reached to 23.3%, rising 5.5 percentage points on a yearly basis.

TÜİK said unemployment for the 15-64 age group also went up 3.2 percentage points to 13.1% in the same period.

