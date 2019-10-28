Turkey’s top diplomat calls Norway attack victims

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s foreign minister spoke by phone on Oct. 27 with a Turkish family in Oslo, Norway whose car was attacked late last week by sympathizers of the PKK terror group.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wished Kadir Kökyer and his family a speedy recovery.

On Oct. 25, PKK supporters pelted the family’s car with stones after noticing a Turkish flag on their vehicle. The family, including their infant child, was on their way home from a demonstration held in support of Turkey’s operation in northern Syria.

Norwegian police used tear gas to disperse the attackers and two suspects were arrested.

Members of several Turkish civil society organizations gathered on Oct. 25 in front of Turkey’s embassy in Oslo in a show of support for Operation Peace Spring in Syria, with PKK sympathizers attacking participants as they returned home.