Turkey’s top diplomat calls Norway attack victims

  • October 28 2019 09:55:00

Turkey’s top diplomat calls Norway attack victims

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s top diplomat calls Norway attack victims

Turkey’s foreign minister spoke by phone on Oct. 27 with a Turkish family in Oslo, Norway whose car was attacked late last week by sympathizers of the PKK terror group.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wished Kadir Kökyer and his family a speedy recovery.

On Oct. 25, PKK supporters pelted the family’s car with stones after noticing a Turkish flag on their vehicle. The family, including their infant child, was on their way home from a demonstration held in support of Turkey’s operation in northern Syria.

Norwegian police used tear gas to disperse the attackers and two suspects were arrested.

Members of several Turkish civil society organizations gathered on Oct. 25 in front of Turkey’s embassy in Oslo in a show of support for Operation Peace Spring in Syria, with PKK sympathizers attacking participants as they returned home.

Attack,

MOST POPULAR

  1. US acted in accordance to alliance in Idlib op: Defense Ministry

    US acted in accordance to alliance in Idlib op: Defense Ministry

  2. Atatürk 'used gastro diplomacy despite limited means in Ankara'

    Atatürk 'used gastro diplomacy despite limited means in Ankara'

  3. ISIL leader Baghdadi killed in operation in Syria, US says

    ISIL leader Baghdadi killed in operation in Syria, US says

  4. NATO praises Turkey’s key role in Afghanistan mission

    NATO praises Turkey’s key role in Afghanistan mission

  5. Turkey told NATO allies it’s ready to cooperate for safe zone in North Syria

    Turkey told NATO allies it’s ready to cooperate for safe zone in North Syria
Recommended
Nearly 3,400 irregular migrants held last week

Nearly 3,400 irregular migrants held last week

Soldier succumbs to injuries in SE Turkey

Soldier succumbs to injuries in SE Turkey

Turkey detains 20 ISIL-linked terror suspects

Turkey detains 20 ISIL-linked terror suspects

Turkey should focus on plastic waste for economy, planet: Expert

Turkey should focus on plastic waste for economy, planet: Expert
Kemerburgaz City Forest opens in Istanbul

Kemerburgaz City Forest opens in Istanbul
Ankara ‘deeply concerned’ over deadly protests in Iraq

Ankara ‘deeply concerned’ over deadly protests in Iraq
WORLD Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks womens free-diving world record

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks women's free-diving world record

Turkish diver Şahika Ercümen breaks 90-meter women's cave diving (without fins) world record at the Gilindire Cave in Aydıncık, a town in southern Turkey's

ECONOMY Turkish furniture showroom to open mall in US

Turkish furniture showroom to open mall in US

A Turkish showroom furniture retailer opens a branch in the U.S. to sell their wares and hopefully contribute to the countries’ bilateral trade target.

SPORTS Beşiktaş beat Galatasaray 1-0 in Istanbul derby

Beşiktaş beat Galatasaray 1-0 in Istanbul derby

Black Eagles' young forward Umut Nayir ends Lions' 7-game streak in Turkish Super League