Turkey's top court says Wikipedia ban is violation of rights

  • December 26 2019 15:34:00

Turkey's top court says Wikipedia ban is violation of rights

ISTANBUL
Turkeys top court says Wikipedia ban is violation of rights

Turkey’s Constitutional Court ruled against the ban on access to Wikipedia, saying that it violates rights and freedoms.

The decision was taken on Dec. 26 by the General Assembly of the Constitutional Court for Wikipedia, the world's largest Internet encyclopedia.

Following this decision, the website, which has been inaccessible since April 2017 in Turkey, is expected to be accessible.

On April 29, 2017, the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) said it had blocked access to Wikipedia in Turkey, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.

The Constitutional Court ordered Ankara 1st Criminal Court of Peace, which made the decision on access ban, to unblock Wikipedia. 

Following the ban, Wikipedia applied to Turkey’s Constitutional Court on May 9, 2017, after its appeal against the ruling that blocked access to it was rejected by a local court.

In 2018, Wikipedia launched a social media campaign with the hashtag “WeMissTurkey” to press for the removal of the block.

Due to the ban on access to the site, the individual application to the Constitutional Court by Wikimedia Foundation was replied by the Court on Dec. 26 as a violation of freedom of expression.

Currently, Wikipedia is blocked in China.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey's top court says Wikipedia ban is violation of rights

    Turkey's top court says Wikipedia ban is violation of rights

  2. Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project

    Istanbul Mayor gives 15 reasons to oppose Kanal Istanbul project

  3. We will accept Libya’s troop request: Erdoğan

    We will accept Libya’s troop request: Erdoğan

  4. Kanal İstanbul to be the new political battleground

    Kanal İstanbul to be the new political battleground

  5. Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family

    Japan executes first foreigner in years, a Chinese man who killed a family
Recommended
New hospital in Ankara treated 2 mln patients

New hospital in Ankara treated 2 mln patients
Over 280 people murdered in Istanbul this year

Over 280 people murdered in Istanbul this year
FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey to continue having ‘key role’ in Europe, Asia

FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkey to continue having ‘key role’ in Europe, Asia
Turkish Cypriots have same rights as Greek Cypriots over resources in east Med, Turkish Cypriot PM says

Turkish Cypriots have same rights as Greek Cypriots over resources in east Med, Turkish Cypriot PM says
Turkish police detains 8 ISIL suspects

Turkish police detains 8 ISIL suspects

Red algae sign of pollution in Marmara Sea: Expert

Red algae sign of pollution in Marmara Sea: Expert
WORLD Libya to officially ask Turkey for military aid

Libya to officially ask Turkey for military aid

Libya's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha said on Dec. 26 that the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) will officially demand military aid from Turkey.
ECONOMY National monthly minimum wage increases to 2,324 Turkish Liras

National monthly minimum wage increases to 2,324 Turkish Liras

The year of 2020’s monthly minimum wage in Turkey has been raised to 2,324 Turkish Liras ($391) by a 15-member commission led by Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk.
SPORTS Kawhi Leonard, Clippers erase 15-point deficit to beat Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers erase 15-point deficit to beat Lakers

Kawhi Leonard had 35 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Los Angeles Clippers to a come-from-behind, 111-106 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 25.