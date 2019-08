Turkey's Tan, Bakır win bronze in world wrestling

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Bedirhan Tan and Hamza Bakır won bronze medals in Junior World Wrestling Championships on Aug. 17.

In the tournament in Estonian capital Tallinn, Tan bagged a bronze medal in men's 87kg category after beating Sweden's Jacob Edward Logaard 3-0.

Bakır also claimed a bronze medal in men's 130kg category after beating Georgia's Robinzon Esadze 5-1.

Turkey's Kerem Kamal will face Armenian Sahak Hovhannisyan on Aug. 18 for a gold medal in men's 60kg Greco-Roman category, while Turkey's Abdulsamed Başar, İsmail Gün, Doğan Kaya and Beytullah Kayışdağ will compete for bronze medals in Greco-Roman category.

So far, Abdulvasi Balta, Feyzullah Aktürk and Paşa Ekrem Karabulut won bronze medals in freestyle.