Turkey’s social media platform ‘Yazbee’ ready for prime-time

ISTANBUL – Demirören News Agency

“Yazbee,” a local social media platform developed by Turkish entrepreneurs and engineers, is ready for prime-time.

Arif Ünver, the founder chairman of the application, stated that the company has the potential to employ 500 people and set out to become a global brand. They aim to reach 30 million users next year.

Ünver noted that “Yazbee” is a 100 percent local software.

“When we look at the number of users of the popular social media, Turkey ranks in the top 10 in all. It is even in the top three on some platforms by population,” he said.

“The fact that the market is so big has prepared the ground for us to establish this platform. We have the potential to provide jobs for 500 qualified people including law experts, software engineers and data analysts,” he added.

“Yazbee” allows users to follow individuals or topics, Ünver said.

“We have identified 24 sections of interest such as news, magazines, sports, politics, career, technology and humor that cover all segments of society,” he said.

“Users can see the posts by following topics according to their interests without following the individuals. Topics are very important to reach the target audience.”

Ünver noted that there are 50 million social media users in Turkey.

“Thirty-seven million of them are over the age of 13,” he said.

“Our goal by the end of 2020 is to reach 30 million users in Turkey. But we are not only targeting Turkey. We aim to reach the Balkans, Middle East and Caucasus in the near geography. The number of social media users in the near region is 283 million. We aim to reach 200 million people.”

Ünver argued that “Yazbee” could be Turkey’s first billion-dollar company.

“We aim to have a market value of $1 billion by the end of 2020. In 2022-2023, with the users in the near geography, we target a market value of $10 billion,” he said.