Turkey's services exports to reach $52 billion in 2019

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's services exports to hit its historical high by reaching $52 billion at the end of 2019, the general secretary of Turkish Exporters' Assembly (TIM) said on Oct. 5.

There is another record in the goods export, which reached $180 billion in the 12-month rolling period in September, Kerem Alkin said at an event organized by Ankara-based think tank SETA.

"We should focus on a more competitive economy to provide sustainability of these records in the coming 20 years," he noted.

Turkish exporters use more expensive intermediate goods and raw materials than their competitors, he reminded.

He added: "Turkish SMEs should have access to raw materials, energy, and finance at the same cost as their competitors."

Touching on economic issues in the past in Turkey, he said the inflation rate dropped rapidly, and after 17-18 years the country saw a current surplus.

He also said the low-interest rate is important for the economy but structural reforms are also required to reach the 5% growth target.