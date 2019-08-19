Turkey's retail turnover rises in June

  • August 19 2019 11:35:56

Turkey's retail turnover rises in June

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys retail turnover rises in June

Turkey's calendar-adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices narrowed by 1.2% on an annual basis in June, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Aug. 19.

Automotive fuel sales recorded the highest annual drop, falling 2.3% in June, TÜİK data revealed.

Non-food goods -- except automotive fuel -- sales went down 1% while food, drinks and tobacco sales declined 0.7% during the same period.

Among non-food goods, the volume of sales by mail orders surged 21.3% while textile, clothing and footwear sales rose by 6.5% in the same period.

Meanwhile, sales volume of the electronic goods and furniture shrank by 6.4% in the month, while computers, books, and telecommunications equipment's sales volume decreased 4.3%.

TÜİK data also showed that the calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices advanced by 14.6% year-on-year in June.

"In June, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 17.6%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 16.5%, and automotive fuel sales increased by 5.7%," it said.

Turkey, retail, turnover, sales

MOST POPULAR

  1. Mayors of three eastern provinces dismissed by Interior Ministry

    Mayors of three eastern provinces dismissed by Interior Ministry

  2. Istanbul recovers after heavy rains

    Istanbul recovers after heavy rains

  3. Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west

    Norwegian princess enjoys vacation in Turkey's west

  4. Forest fire destroys over 1,200 acres of land

    Forest fire destroys over 1,200 acres of land

  5. Turkish women who made history

    Turkish women who made history
Recommended
EUs annual inflation at 1.4% in July

EU's annual inflation at 1.4% in July
Total turnover up 12.3% in June

Total turnover up 12.3% in June
China unveils rate reform to steer funding costs lower for firms

China unveils rate reform to steer funding costs lower for firms
Argentina Treasury minister resigns

Argentina Treasury minister resigns
UK faces food, fuel and drugs shortages in no-deal Brexit

UK faces food, fuel and drugs shortages in no-deal Brexit
Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

WORLD Afghanistan vows to crush ISIL havens after attack

Afghanistan vows to crush ISIL havens after attack

Afghanistan's president is vowing to eliminate all safe havens of the ISIL as the country marks a subdued 100th Independence Day after a horrific wedding attack claimed by the local ISIL affiliate.
ECONOMY EUs annual inflation at 1.4% in July

EU's annual inflation at 1.4% in July

Consumer prices in the European Union soared by 1.4% year-on-year in July, the union's statistical authority announced Aug. 19.
SPORTS Trabzonspor draw with Kasımpaşa 1-1 in Turkish league

Trabzonspor draw with Kasımpaşa 1-1 in Turkish league

Trabzonspor drew with Kasımpaşa 1-1 on Aug. 18 in Turkish top-tier football league.