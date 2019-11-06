Turkey's refugee policy sets example for world: Minister

  • November 06 2019 09:21:00

Turkey's refugee policy sets example for world: Minister

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys refugee policy sets example for world: Minister

Turkey's refugee policy sets an example for the world, the country's interior minister said on Nov. 5.       

Speaking to private broadcaster Tvnet, Süleyman Soylu said 371,000 irregular migrants have been caught in Turkey since January [2019].       

"Germany says 'We have achieved great success' if it repatriates 35 Afghans a week. The number of Afghans Turkey has repatriated so far has reached 60,000,” Soylu said, adding Turkey will have sent 90,000-95,000 irregular migrants back to their countries by the end of this [2019] year.       

Soylu said irregular migrants were coming to Istanbul because of their employment needs and that since the beginning of the year, around 100,000 Syrians were sent from Istanbul to the cities where they are registered or where their relatives live.       

He also noted that 92,500 irregular migrants of various nationalities were arrested in the country and one-third of them were sent back to their countries while the others were referred to repatriation centers.       

He said the number of irregular migrants who applied for work permits had risen to 8,000 from 2,500 per month.       

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.       

In 2018, 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry.       

Around 336,707 irregular migrants have been held so far this year, said Soylu.     

MOST POPULAR

  1. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

  2. YPG attacking Syria safe zone: Ankara

    YPG attacking Syria safe zone: Ankara

  3. Turkey captured wife of Baghdadi, Erdoğan says

    Turkey captured wife of Baghdadi, Erdoğan says

  4. Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019

    Turkish defense industry to break export record in 2019

  5. China Railway Express to cross Europe via Marmaray

    China Railway Express to cross Europe via Marmaray
Recommended
Turkey’s ship Fatih to begin drilling in new location soon, says energy minister

Turkey’s ship Fatih to begin drilling in new location soon, says energy minister
Four siblings found dead at home, officials suspect mass suicide

Four siblings found dead at home, officials suspect mass suicide
Turkey captured wife of Baghdadi, Erdoğan says

Turkey captured wife of Baghdadi, Erdoğan says
China Railway Express to cross Europe via Marmaray

China Railway Express to cross Europe via Marmaray
New editor-in-chief takes over at daily Hürriyet

New editor-in-chief takes over at daily Hürriyet
YPG attacking Syria safe zone: Ankara

YPG attacking Syria safe zone: Ankara
Permanent breach in US-Turkey relations remote: Expert

Permanent breach in US-Turkey relations remote: Expert
WORLD Iran moves further from nuclear deal, alarming Russia, France

Iran moves further from nuclear deal, alarming Russia, France

Iran has stepped up work at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, state TV reported on Nov. 6, a move France said showed for the first time that Tehran explicitly planned to quit a deal with world powers that curbed its atomic work.
ECONOMY Turkey to promote interest-free finance

Turkey to promote interest-free finance

Turkey will promote interest-free finance systems and loan methods for diversifying interest-free products and services in the coming period
SPORTS Chelsea draw Ajax in stunning match

Chelsea draw Ajax in stunning match

Chelsea manages to get a point at home as they drew 4-4 with Ajax in a Group F match of the UEFA Champions League.