Turkey's presidential spokesperson, US envoy discuss Syria

  • September 25 2019 09:39:17

Turkey's presidential spokesperson, US envoy discuss Syria

NEW YORK – Anadolu Agency
Turkeys presidential spokesperson, US envoy discuss Syria

Turkey's presidential spokesperson and the U.S. envoy for the anti-ISIL coalition discussed the latest developments in northeastern Syria on Sept. 24.         

İbrahim Kalın and James Jeffrey met at U.N. headquarters on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly's 74th session.       

They discussed the latest developments in Syria's Idlib, Turkey's sensitivity on establishing a safe zone, progress in the Syrian political process and the formation of the Constitutional Committee.       

They agreed to intensify joint efforts to establish lasting peace in Syria.       

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.       

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to U.N. officials.       

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 4.6-magnitude earthquake triggers fear among Istanbul residents

    4.6-magnitude earthquake triggers fear among Istanbul residents

  2. IMF meeting with Turkey’s opposition stirs debate

    IMF meeting with Turkey’s opposition stirs debate

  3. British tourists leave Turkey as Thomas Cook collapses

    British tourists leave Turkey as Thomas Cook collapses

  4. Peace corridor to solve Syria migrant crysis: Erdoğan to UN General Assembly

    Peace corridor to solve Syria migrant crysis: Erdoğan to UN General Assembly

  5. US to present proposals to boost trade with Turkey

    US to present proposals to boost trade with Turkey
Recommended
UN chief to visit Turkey for mediation conference

UN chief to visit Turkey for mediation conference

Turkey ‘most affected’ if Idlib crisis worsens: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey ‘most affected’ if Idlib crisis worsens: FM Çavuşoğlu
Peace corridor to solve Syria migrant crysis: Erdoğan to UN General Assembly

Peace corridor to solve Syria migrant crysis: Erdoğan to UN General Assembly
US to present proposals to boost trade with Turkey

US to present proposals to boost trade with Turkey
US Senator Graham says he is trying to get Turkey back in F-35 fold

US Senator Graham says he is trying to get Turkey back in F-35 fold
Gülen cult uses American taxpayers money: Presidential aide

Gülen cult uses American taxpayers' money: Presidential aide

WORLD Trump attacks globalism and urges action on Iran at UN

Trump attacks globalism and urges action on Iran at UN

President Donald Trump stood before world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 24 and rejected "globalism" and liberal immigration policies while exhorting the world to act against Iran's "bloodlust." His speech and subsequent meetings had to compete with news from Washington that the House is moving forward with an impeachment inquiry.
ECONOMY Turkey attracts some $5.4B intl investment in Jan-July

Turkey attracts some $5.4B int'l investment in Jan-July

Turkey attracted $5.42 billion in net international direct investment from January to July this year, the Industry and Technology Ministry announced on Sept. 24.
SPORTS Turkish minor defies Girls cant play football cliche

Turkish minor defies 'Girls can't play football' cliche

A Turkish minor has defied the 'Girls can't play football' cliche, playing in the French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) academy in Turkey.