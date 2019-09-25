Turkey's presidential spokesperson, US envoy discuss Syria

NEW YORK – Anadolu Agency

Turkey's presidential spokesperson and the U.S. envoy for the anti-ISIL coalition discussed the latest developments in northeastern Syria on Sept. 24.

İbrahim Kalın and James Jeffrey met at U.N. headquarters on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly's 74th session.

They discussed the latest developments in Syria's Idlib, Turkey's sensitivity on establishing a safe zone, progress in the Syrian political process and the formation of the Constitutional Committee.

They agreed to intensify joint efforts to establish lasting peace in Syria.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to U.N. officials.