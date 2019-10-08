Turkey's presidency submits motion on Iraq, Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish Presidency on Oct. 7 submitted a motion to the parliament to extend the state's authority to launch cross-border military operations in northern Iraq and Syria for one more year.

The motion, which was submitted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's government, had previously allowed the Turkish military to carry out cross-border operations from Oct. 30, 2018 until Oct. 30, 2019.

The motion stated that Turkey attaches great importance to the protection of Iraq's territorial integrity, national unity and stability.

"However, the existence of PKK and Daesh in Iraq poses a direct threat to regional peace, stability and the security of our country," it added, using the Arabic acronym of ISIL.

Meanwhile, the motion also said that Turkey has continued security activities in east of Euphrates in line with its legitimate security interest.

During the parliamentary session, the deputies will debate whether the same motion should be extended, or a new motion should be drafted.

Since 2016, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorists, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence to return home. Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist organization PKK.

The presidency also submitted a motion calling for extending the deployment of Turkish troops to the Central African Republic (CAR) and Mali as part of a UN-approved EU peacekeeping mission.

The extensions will be effective as of Oct. 31, 2019 for another year.

In September 2014, the 12,000-troop UN peacekeeping force Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) began their deployment in the troubled Central African country.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution in 2012 that authorized the deployment of the African-led International Support Mission to Mali, known as AFISMA.

In early 2013, France sent troops to the West African country and, with the help of Chadian and other African forces, flushed out militants from the country's main northern cities.

The parliament will debate both motions on Oct 8.