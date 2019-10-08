Turkey's presidency submits motion on Iraq, Syria

  • October 08 2019 09:50:01

Turkey's presidency submits motion on Iraq, Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys presidency submits motion on Iraq, Syria

The Turkish Presidency on Oct. 7 submitted a motion to the parliament to extend the state's authority to launch cross-border military operations in northern Iraq and Syria for one more year.

The motion, which was submitted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's government, had previously allowed the Turkish military to carry out cross-border operations from Oct. 30, 2018 until Oct. 30, 2019.

The motion stated that Turkey attaches great importance to the protection of Iraq's territorial integrity, national unity and stability.

"However, the existence of PKK and Daesh in Iraq poses a direct threat to regional peace, stability and the security of our country," it added, using the Arabic acronym of ISIL.

Meanwhile, the motion also said that Turkey has continued security activities in east of Euphrates in line with its legitimate security interest.

During the parliamentary session, the deputies will debate whether the same motion should be extended, or a new motion should be drafted.

Since 2016, Turkey's Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations in northwestern Syria have liberated the region from YPG/PKK and ISIL terrorists, making it possible for Syrians who fled the violence to return home. Turkey has long decried the threat from terrorists east of the Euphrates in northern Syria, pledging military action to prevent the formation of a "terrorist corridor" there.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist organization PKK.

The presidency also submitted a motion calling for extending the deployment of Turkish troops to the Central African Republic (CAR) and Mali as part of a UN-approved EU peacekeeping mission.

The extensions will be effective as of Oct. 31, 2019 for another year.

In September 2014, the 12,000-troop UN peacekeeping force Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) began their deployment in the troubled Central African country.

The UN Security Council adopted a resolution in 2012 that authorized the deployment of the African-led International Support Mission to Mali, known as AFISMA.

In early 2013, France sent troops to the West African country and, with the help of Chadian and other African forces, flushed out militants from the country's main northern cities.

The parliament will debate both motions on Oct 8.

Erdoğan ,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says Syria operation can come at any moment

    Erdoğan says Syria operation can come at any moment

  2. Turkey respects Spain’s territorial integrity: Foreign ministry

    Turkey respects Spain’s territorial integrity: Foreign ministry

  3. Two Turkish Aegean islands put up for sale

    Two Turkish Aegean islands put up for sale

  4. Main opposition CHP slams gov’t operation in N Syria

    Main opposition CHP slams gov’t operation in N Syria

  5. Istanbul bridge, road toll hiked

    Istanbul bridge, road toll hiked
Recommended
Turkey expects results from Yavuz drillship in 3 months

Turkey expects results from Yavuz drillship in 3 months
Turkey to rebuild 118-year-old mosque in Pakistan

Turkey to rebuild 118-year-old mosque in Pakistan
Turkey all set for safe zone operation: Defense Ministry

Turkey all set for safe zone operation: Defense Ministry
Turkey to open consulate general in Serbias Novi Pazar

Turkey to open consulate general in Serbia's Novi Pazar
Main opposition CHP slams gov’t operation in N Syria

Main opposition CHP slams gov’t operation in N Syria
License should be acquired for pit bull ownership: Commission

License should be acquired for pit bull ownership: Commission
WORLD US effectively shuts off Turkey from NE Syria airspace

US effectively shuts off Turkey from NE Syria airspace

The U.S. military has effectively shut Turkey off Monday from the air space in northeastern Syria, taking a series of actions that reduce the possibility that Turkish jets could support a planned military operation there.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury sees $3.8B cash deficit in September

Turkish Treasury sees $3.8B cash deficit in September

Turkey's Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Oct. 7 that the Treasury's cash balance last month saw a deficit of 21.65 billion Turkish liras ($3.8 billion).
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats league leader at home

Beşiktaş beats league leader at home

Beşiktaş won against Turkish Süper Lig leader Alanyaspor 2-0 in a Week 7 match to end the six-game unbeaten run of the visiting side and grab its second win of the season in a week its city rivals faltered.