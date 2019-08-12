Turkey’s political parties exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

ANKARA

Representatives from Turkey’s political parties on Aug. 12 exchanged traditional Eid al-Adha visits on the second day of the holiday.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) have paid each other visits for the holiday season.

At the AKP headquarters, deputy chair Jülide Sarıeroğlu, Ankara deputies Ali İhsan Arslan and Zeynep Yıldız, along with members from the party’s youth and women’s branches, welcomed representatives of the political parties.

Sarıeroğlu urged citizens traveling to always fasten their seatbelts and abide by speed limits.

A delegation from the CHP, headed by deputy chair Bülent Kuşoğlu, paid a visit to the AKP headquarters.

Kuşoğlu conveyed his best holiday wishes for Turkey and expressed the CHP delegation’s contentedness with the AKP delegation’s hospitality.

“We are greeting all of our nation’s holiday especially the families’ of our martyrs, our veterans and our citizens on Hajj pilgrimage and our security forces performing their duties along the borders,” he said.

After the CHP, the AKP received visits from delegations from the MHP, including deputy chair Deniz Depboylu and secretary-general Fatih Çetinkaya.

“We keep continuing in unity, solidarity and cooperation with a deep-seated system, which allows for such a strong synergy,” Depboylu said, referring to the People’s Alliance formed by the AKP and the MHP ahead of the June 24, 2018 general elections.

Sarıeroğlu also voiced trust in the People’s Alliance, saying they will embrace more citizens and continue to work together to develop Turkey.

Meanwhile, at the CHP headquarters, deputy chair Lale Karabıyık, High Disciplinary Board Vice President Sezgin Kaya and Deniz Demir, senior advisor to the CHP leader, welcomed representatives from the AKP.

“What our 82 million citizens need is a language of love and peace. I wish the best holidays without unemployment, poverty or marginalization, where peace, security, love and justice prevail,” Karabıyık said.

The Democratic Left Party (DSP), Patriotic (Vatan) Party and Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) also visited the CHP.