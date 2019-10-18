Turkey’s opposition party welcomes Turkey-US deal on Syria

  • October 18 2019 10:54:19

Turkey’s opposition party welcomes Turkey-US deal on Syria

ANKARA
Turkey’s opposition party welcomes Turkey-US deal on Syria

The leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) on Oct. 18 welcomed the deal between the U.S. and Turkey on Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria, calling the move “valuable.”

In a statement, Devlet Bahçeli said: “The Nationalist Movement Party finds the deal made between Turkey and the U.S. delegation valuable.”

Bahçeli praised President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for “reiterating Turkey’s legitimate position to the world and for not making concessions on his dedication” on Turkey's counter-terror operation in northern Syria.

He lauded Turkish soldiers as "heroes" voicing his belief that they will remain "vigilant" and "prepared", come what may.

Erdoğan and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence reached a 13-point agreement on Syria on Oct. 17 following meetings in Ankara.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

    Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

  2. Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

    Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

  3. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  4. US sanctions on Turkey against spirit of NATO alliance

    US sanctions on Turkey against spirit of NATO alliance

  5. Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

    Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi
Recommended
Turkey favorite destination for international students

'Turkey favorite destination for international students'
Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey

Turkish soldier killed in eastern Turkey
Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation

Trump hails Erdoğan for pausing Syria operation
European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

European Council issues statement on Syria op as EU leaders gather in Brussels

Turkey nearing its goals through pact with US: Official

Turkey nearing its goals through pact with US: Official
Turkey sets deadline for YPG withdrawal

Turkey sets deadline for YPG withdrawal
WORLD Greek warplanes violate Turkish Cyprus airspace

Greek warplanes violate Turkish Cyprus' airspace

Three Greek jets violate Turkish Cyprus's airspace, Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay said.
ECONOMY UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract

UAW will keep GM strike going while members vote on new contract

Union leaders gives the 48,000 striking workers until Oct. 25 to vote on the contract terms
SPORTS Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

The Turkish Süper Lig’s second-place Sivasspor visits Galatasaray in the opening game of the match week eight on Oct. 18.