Turkey’s opposition party welcomes Turkey-US deal on Syria

ANKARA

The leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) on Oct. 18 welcomed the deal between the U.S. and Turkey on Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria, calling the move “valuable.”

In a statement, Devlet Bahçeli said: “The Nationalist Movement Party finds the deal made between Turkey and the U.S. delegation valuable.”

Bahçeli praised President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for “reiterating Turkey’s legitimate position to the world and for not making concessions on his dedication” on Turkey's counter-terror operation in northern Syria.

He lauded Turkish soldiers as "heroes" voicing his belief that they will remain "vigilant" and "prepared", come what may.

Erdoğan and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence reached a 13-point agreement on Syria on Oct. 17 following meetings in Ankara.