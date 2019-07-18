Woman's body recovered after flash floods in NW Turkey

DÜZCE-Anadolu Agency

A woman's body was recovered in northwestern Turkey on July 19 amid search and rescue efforts for seven people missing following the flash flood- including four children- the provincial governorship said.

The body was found in a streambed between the villages of Esmahanım and Uğurlu in Akçakoca, said a statement from the Düzce Governor's Office.

Search and rescue efforts remain underway for missing villagers from Esmahanım.

A total of 219 people have so far been rescued in the Cumayeri and Akçakoca districts, the governorship said earlier in the day.

Some 135 people were also given shelter, it added.

Search operations are focusing along the 21-kilometer (13-mile) riverbank, Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on July 28.

"All residents trapped in villages were rescued by helicopter. We have reached almost every area to provide food and shelter," Soylu said.

Cumayeri and Akçakoca were hit late on July 16 by heavy rainfall that triggered landslides and blocked roads.