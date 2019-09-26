Turkey's new museum with over 2,000 ancient artifacts

TUNCELİ-Anadolu Agency

A new museum in Turkey's eastern province of Tunceli will display more than 2,000 historical artifacts, according to the provincial director of culture and tourism.

"Tunceli, which has suffered negative impacts of terrorism for years, has recently become a city of peace," İsmet Hakan Ulaşoğlu told Anadolu Agency.

"We can easily tell this based on the rising number of domestic and foreign tourists," he added.

Ulaşoğlu also said that the museum is located at the city center available for both foreign and local tourists.

The museum will have a library as well as sections on Alevi culture, archaeology, and ethnography.