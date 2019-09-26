Turkey's new museum with over 2,000 ancient artifacts

  • September 26 2019 12:26:11

Turkey's new museum with over 2,000 ancient artifacts

TUNCELİ-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys new museum with over 2,000 ancient artifacts

A new museum in Turkey's eastern province of Tunceli will display more than 2,000 historical artifacts, according to the provincial director of culture and tourism.

"Tunceli, which has suffered negative impacts of terrorism for years, has recently become a city of peace," İsmet Hakan Ulaşoğlu told Anadolu Agency.

"We can easily tell this based on the rising number of domestic and foreign tourists," he added.

Ulaşoğlu also said that the museum is located at the city center available for both foreign and local tourists.

The museum will have a library as well as sections on Alevi culture, archaeology, and ethnography.

museums,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

    Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

  2. British tourists leave Turkey amid Thomas Cook collapse

    British tourists leave Turkey amid Thomas Cook collapse

  3. Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

    Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

  4. Erdoğan urges caution over blaming Iran for Saudi attack

    Erdoğan urges caution over blaming Iran for Saudi attack

  5. Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan

    Muslims are subjected to hate speech the most: Erdoğan
Recommended
Scientists identify ancient baby bottles - and some are cute

Scientists identify ancient baby bottles - and some are cute
Turkey remembers folk singer Neşet Ertaş

Turkey remembers folk singer Neşet Ertaş
Turkey’s child prodigy stuns with musical maturity

Turkey’s child prodigy stuns with musical maturity
Turkish Embassy gives travelers tips for China visit

Turkish Embassy gives travelers tips for China visit
Turkey’s opera, ballet scene reaches record number of audiences

Turkey’s opera, ballet scene reaches record number of audiences
Seljuk caravanserai strikes tourists’ interest

Seljuk caravanserai strikes tourists’ interest
WORLD Centre-right favourites in Austria poll despite ex-allies scandals

Centre-right favourites in Austria poll despite ex-allies' scandals

Austrians look set to put 33-year-old right-winger Sebastian Kurz back at the helm of government in snap elections on Sept. 29, despite a spectacular corruption scandal bringing down his previous coalition in May.    
ECONOMY Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

Officials discuss return of Turkish firms to Libya

Libyan interior minister and Turkish ambassador on Sept. 25 discussed possibility of return of Turkish companies to work in Libya again. 
SPORTS Galatasaray to face Fenerbahçe in Turkey football derby

Galatasaray to face Fenerbahçe in Turkey football derby

Reigning champions Galatasaray will host Fenerbahçe in an Istanbul derby on Saturday of Turkey’s top-tier football league.