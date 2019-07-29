Turkey's new action plans only for illegal migration: Minister

  • July 29 2019 09:18:00

Turkey's new action plans only for illegal migration: Minister

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys new action plans only for illegal migration: Minister

Turkey's interior minister reiterated on July 28 that Turkey's new action plans for migration-related issues aim only at prevention of illegal migration.     

Süleyman Soylu said deportation is out of the question for Syrian people who are under temporary protection or have a residence permit and for foreigners who are granted international protection status.     

Soylu stressed that 268,000 irregular migrants had been captured in Turkey in 2018.     

More than 165,000 irregular migrants have so far been detained in Turkey since the beginning of 2019, Soylu said.     

The number is expected to exceed 300,000 by the end of this year, Soylu added.     

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe since 2011, when the civil war in Syria began.      

Turkey's ‘new action’ on illegal migration     

Süleyman Soylu underlined on July 24 that Turkey had “new action” plans in place for migration-related issues, including the Migration Strategy Document, Harmonization Strategy Document and Strategy Document on Combating Irregular Migration.     

Those under the temporary protection "must be settled" in cities where they were officially registered, Soylu said.     

Refugees who resided in Istanbul despite not being registered there, on the other hand, will be referred to camps if they failed to leave the province by Aug. 20, Soylu added.     

Soylu stressed that new registrations were not allowed in some provinces, including Istanbul, except for "humanitarian reasons" such as medical treatment or education.     

Süleyman Soylu, migration, Turkey

MOST POPULAR

  1. Silent disease hepatitis affecting millions

    Silent disease hepatitis affecting millions

  2. What brave steps can Turkey, Greece take?

    What brave steps can Turkey, Greece take?

  3. Turkey's new action plans only for illegal migration: Minister

    Turkey's new action plans only for illegal migration: Minister

  4. Households spend most on rent, food, transport

    Households spend most on rent, food, transport

  5. Turkish, Malaysian leaders visit UAV manufacturer

    Turkish, Malaysian leaders visit UAV manufacturer
Recommended
Golden Retriever becomes focus of attention at swimming race

Golden Retriever becomes focus of attention at swimming race
Boys body found after flash floods in Düzce

Boy's body found after flash floods in Düzce
Istanbuls first Bengal tigers attract visitors

Istanbul's first Bengal tigers attract visitors
At least 2 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

At least 2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey

Turkish army’s transition continues with recent law draft system: Expert

Turkish army’s transition continues with recent law draft system: Expert
Childs body found in flood-hit northwest Turkey

Child's body found in flood-hit northwest Turkey
WORLD Protesters clash in Hong Kong as cycle of violence intensifies

Protesters clash in Hong Kong as cycle of violence intensifies

Hong Kong police clashed with thousands of protesters on July 28, as they sought to defend China's main representative office from crowds seething over what many see as an increasing cycle of violence against them.
ECONOMY Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

Jeff Bezos, the founder of online retailer giant Amazon and one of the world’s richest people, is claimed to be exploring investment opportunities in the popular Turkish holiday resort town of Bodrum.
SPORTS Dressel emerges with Phelps aura after scandal-hit world swim

Dressel emerges with Phelps aura after scandal-hit world swim

American superstar Caeleb Dressel has invited comparisons to Olympic legend Michael Phelps after lighting up a world swimming championships plagued by doping rows, a sexual harassment arrest and a fatal nightclub accident.