Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

  • July 19 2019 11:03:39

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys net intl investment position improves in May

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) posted better performance in May, up 12.2% versus the end of 2018, the country's Central Bank said on July 19.

As of the end of May, the NIIP- the difference between a country's external assets and liabilities- was minus $323.1 billion, while it was minus $367.9 billion at the end of 2018, the bank reported.       

Bank data showed that Turkey's external assets were $239.1 billion, up4.4% in the same period.       

Meanwhile, the country's liabilities against non-residents was around $562.2 billion in May, down 5.8% from the end of last year.       

The NIIP- which can be either positive or negative- is the value of overseas assets owned by a nation, minus the value of domestic assets owned by foreigners, including overseas assets and liabilities held by a nation's government, the private sector, and its citizens.       

Turkey's reserve assets rose 2.8% to reach $95.6 billion, and other investments in the same period soared 6.7% to reach $94.7 billion.       

The sub-item other investments, currency, and bank deposits amounted to $49.4 billion, up 10.6% compared to the end of 2018.       

"As regards to sub-items under liabilities, direct investment at the end of May 2019 recorded $117.9 billion, indicating a 17.8% decrease in comparison to the end of the previous year, with the contribution of the changes in the market value and foreign exchange rates," the bank said.       

In 2018, the average USD/Turkish lira rate was around 4.82, as one dollar was exchanged for 6.05 liras on average this May.        

Total external loan stock of lenders went down to $76.1 billion as of end-May, falling 6.6% from the end of last year.

"Total external loan stock of the other sectors recorded $102.8 billion, decreasing 3.3%," the bank added.       

Turkey, Economy, Central Bank, investment position

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

    Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

  2. US releases former Turkish banking executive

    US releases former Turkish banking executive

  3. Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

    Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

  4. EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

    EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Nearly 40,000 new businesses launched in H1

Nearly 40,000 new businesses launched in H1

Turkish parliament ratifies 11th development plan

Turkish parliament ratifies 11th development plan

Eximbank financing rises to $21.4 billion in first half

Eximbank financing rises to $21.4 billion in first half
Short-term foreign debt stock at $120.4B

Short-term foreign debt stock at $120.4B
Turkey, 3 more countries seek cooperation in technology

Turkey, 3 more countries seek cooperation in technology
More than 500,000 houses sold in H1

More than 500,000 houses sold in H1

WORLD EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

The European Commission on July 19 adopted a new set of assistance measures worth €1.41 billion (nearly $1.6 billion), ensuring EU support to refugees and host communities in Turkey.  
ECONOMY Turkeys net intl investment position improves in May

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) posted better performance in May, up 12.2% versus the end of 2018, the country's Central Bank said on July 19.
SPORTS Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Turkey's Galatasaray signed Fulham's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri on loan late on July 18.