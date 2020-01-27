Turkey's manufacturing capacity use stands at 75.5 pct

  • January 27 2020 11:09:12

Turkey's manufacturing capacity use stands at 75.5 pct

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys manufacturing capacity use stands at 75.5 pct

Turkish manufacturing industry used 75.5 percent of its capacity in January, the country's Central Bank revealed on Jan. 27.

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of the sector fell 1.5 percentage points from last month, the bank survey said.

The CUR figures are based on the responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

Some 1,784 companies responded to the survey this month.

Among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was 75.2 percent for investment goods, while durable consumer goods posted the lowest CUR with 71.9 percent.

Among more than 20 sectors, the highest CUR was seen in manufacturers of wearing apparel at 84.7 percent. January's lowest capacity usage was recorded by manufacturers of printing and reproduction of recorded media at 64.6 percent.

 

Turkey, Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low

    Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low

  2. Haftar cannot be relied on over ceasefire: Erdoğan

    Haftar cannot be relied on over ceasefire: Erdoğan

  3. India showcases military strength at Republic Day

    India showcases military strength at Republic Day

  4. Japan produces next generation of train technology

    Japan produces next generation of train technology

  5. Mother Nature gives yet another strong warning to Turkey

    Mother Nature gives yet another strong warning to Turkey
Recommended
Sectoral confidence starts year on high note

Sectoral confidence starts year on high note

Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low

Interest rates on deposits down to three-year low
Around $640 mln allocated to support exporters

Around $640 mln allocated to support exporters
Turkish furniture sector set to broaden its global presence

Turkish furniture sector set to broaden its global presence
Croatia says want to continue attracting Turkish investments

Croatia says want to continue attracting Turkish investments
Turkey, Ukraine to boost defense cooperation

Turkey, Ukraine to boost defense cooperation
WORLD Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation

Survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after liberation

Seventy-five years after the liberation of Auschwitz, a dwindling number of elderly Holocaust survivors will gather at the former German Nazi death camp on Jan. 27 to honour its over 1.1 million mostly Jewish victims amid fresh concerns over anti-semitism.    
ECONOMY Sectoral confidence starts year on high note

Sectoral confidence starts year on high note

Confidence in Turkey's key sectors of services, construction, retail trade advanced on a monthly basis in January, the country's statistical authority announced on Jan. 27.
SPORTS NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 on Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board, officials said.   