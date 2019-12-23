Turkey's Maarif Foundation to open schools in Georgia

TBILISI-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish educational foundation will open more schools in Georgia, the Turkish foreign minister said on Dec. 23.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended the opening ceremony of the International Maarif Schools of Georgia in the capital Tbilisi.

"I would like to say that the Maarif Foundation will open new schools in Georgia not only in Tbilisi but also in other cities,” Çavuşoğlu stressed.

The minister said that the schools provide education in Georgian, English, and Russian.

“The Maarif Foundation will educate qualified students and contribute not only to the education of Georgia, but also to its future and development,” Çavuşoğlu added.

Stressing that the Maarif Foundation operates schools in 42 countries, Çavuşoğlu said the quality of education is appreciated by parents and governors.

With the support of Turkey, the foundation will further improve the quality of education, Çavuşoğlu said.

The Turkish government set up the Turkish Maarif Foundation soon after the 2016 defeated coup attempt, orchestrated by the FETÖ, with an aim to administer overseas schools linked to the terrorist organization.

The foundation has also established schools and education centers in various continents, from Africa to Asia, over the last three years.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETÖ also has a considerable presence outside Turkey, including private schools that serve as a revenue stream for the terrorist group.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Stronger trade ties

As part of his visit to Tbilisi, Çavuşoğlu met with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia to discuss stronger bilateral relations.

In a brief, closed-door meeting, Çavuşoğlu and Gakharia spoke about boosting bilateral trade relations as well as encouraging mutual investment.

Turkey also stressed its support to Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Çavuşoğlu went to Tbilisi on Dec. 23 to attend the eighth Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.