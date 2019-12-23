Turkey's Maarif Foundation to open schools in Georgia

  • December 23 2019 13:47:00

Turkey's Maarif Foundation to open schools in Georgia

TBILISI-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys Maarif Foundation to open schools in Georgia

A Turkish educational foundation will open more schools in Georgia, the Turkish foreign minister said on Dec. 23.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu attended the opening ceremony of the International Maarif Schools of Georgia in the capital Tbilisi.

"I would like to say that the Maarif Foundation will open new schools in Georgia not only in Tbilisi but also in other cities,” Çavuşoğlu stressed.

The minister said that the schools provide education in Georgian, English, and Russian.

“The Maarif Foundation will educate qualified students and contribute not only to the education of Georgia, but also to its future and development,” Çavuşoğlu added.

Stressing that the Maarif Foundation operates schools in 42 countries, Çavuşoğlu said the quality of education is appreciated by parents and governors.

With the support of Turkey, the foundation will further improve the quality of education, Çavuşoğlu said.

Turkeys Maarif Foundation to open schools in Georgia

The Turkish government set up the Turkish Maarif Foundation soon after the 2016 defeated coup attempt, orchestrated by the FETÖ, with an aim to administer overseas schools linked to the terrorist organization.

The foundation has also established schools and education centers in various continents, from Africa to Asia, over the last three years.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

FETÖ also has a considerable presence outside Turkey, including private schools that serve as a revenue stream for the terrorist group.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Stronger trade ties

As part of his visit to Tbilisi, Çavuşoğlu met with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia to discuss stronger bilateral relations. 

In a brief, closed-door meeting, Çavuşoğlu and Gakharia spoke about boosting bilateral trade relations as well as encouraging mutual investment.

Turkey also stressed its support to Georgia's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Çavuşoğlu went to Tbilisi on Dec. 23 to attend the eighth Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

    Must Turkey always stand alone in the world?: Op-ed

  2. Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

    Turkey’s first-generation submarine Piri Reis hits the seas

  3. 80,000 Syrian migrants marching to Turkey, says Erdoğan

    80,000 Syrian migrants marching to Turkey, says Erdoğan

  4. Turkey ‘not obliged to US or any other’

    Turkey ‘not obliged to US or any other’

  5. Libya slams Greek FM's meeting with Haftar

    Libya slams Greek FM's meeting with Haftar
Recommended
Haftar can lose war crimes trial in US if fails to notify court in one month

Haftar can lose war crimes trial in US if fails to notify court in one month
Saudi Arabia sentences five to death for murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi Arabia sentences five to death for murder of Jamal Khashoggi
Hong Kong gears up for Christmas holiday protests

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas holiday protests
Greece says EastMed pipeline deal to be signed on January 2020

Greece says EastMed pipeline deal to be signed on January 2020
Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption rises to 19

Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption rises to 19
Australias PM defends climate stance amid wildfire disaster

Australia's PM defends climate stance amid wildfire disaster
WORLD Turkeys Maarif Foundation to open schools in Georgia

Turkey's Maarif Foundation to open schools in Georgia

A Turkish educational foundation will open more schools in Georgia, the Turkish foreign minister said on Dec. 23.
ECONOMY Turkish garment makers set eye on US market

Turkish garment makers set eye on US market

Already one of the most prominent textile and clothing producers, Turkey is now raising its sight for a higher rise in exports, setting their eye on the U.S. market.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe downs Beşiktaş in crucial Istanbul derby: 3-1

Fenerbahçe downs Beşiktaş in crucial Istanbul derby: 3-1

Fenerbahçe beat Beşiktaş 3-1 in an Istanbul derby match on Dec. 22 to cling to the title race in Süper Lig led by Sivasspor.