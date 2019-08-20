Turkey's locally produced rifles outnumber 40,000

  • August 20 2019 11:31:00

Turkey's locally produced rifles outnumber 40,000

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys locally produced rifles outnumber 40,000

The number of Turkey's locally produced infantry rifles reached over 40,000 in the inventory of the armed forces.         

Since 2017, Mechanical and Chemical Industry Company (MKEK) manufactured more than 40,000 MPT-76, named after the Turkish acronym of National Infantry Rifle, for Turkish Armed Forces, with the 4,500 new deliveries recently, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency.         

MPT-76 was designed and produced with national sources- without any technical support from abroad- in Turkey.         

The rifle, which is able to fire 650 shots per minute, has succeeded in all the NATO tests, including that testing resistance to cold and hot air, sand, rain, and mud.         

Some four kilograms (8.8 pound) in weight, the rifle- using bullets with a diameter of 7.62 mm- has a 600-meter effective range and 12,000 shot barrel lifespan.         

The MKEK conducts the serial production process of the rifle with two Turkish firms- Kale Kalip and Sarsılmaz Silah.      

Rifle, Turkey, defense industry

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ‘strongly’ condemns strike on its military convoy in Syria

    Turkey ‘strongly’ condemns strike on its military convoy in Syria

  2. Yet another futile Cyprus exercise

    Yet another futile Cyprus exercise

  3. Forest fire destroys over 1,200 acres of land

    Forest fire destroys over 1,200 acres of land

  4. US urges Syrian regime, allies to halt Idlib attacks

    US urges Syrian regime, allies to halt Idlib attacks

  5. State universities v private universities in Turkey

    State universities v private universities in Turkey
Recommended
Syrian regime shouldnt play with fire: FM Çavuşoğlu

Syrian regime shouldn't play with fire: FM Çavuşoğlu
German visual artist adores life in homeland Istanbul

German visual artist adores life in 'homeland' Istanbul
10-year-old Selin’s organ donation spreads hope for 5 lives

10-year-old Selin’s organ donation spreads hope for 5 lives
Air polluted in 56 percent of Turkish provinces: Report

Air polluted in 56 percent of Turkish provinces: Report
Turkey will not tolerate terrorism: Interior minister

Turkey will not tolerate terrorism: Interior minister

Turkey against foreign intervention in Venezuela

Turkey against foreign intervention in Venezuela

WORLD Tensions build on migrant ship off Italy, 10 jump overboard

Tensions build on migrant ship off Italy, 10 jump overboard

Tensions rose on a rescue ship stranded off southern Italy on Aug. 20, as 10 of the migrants aboard jumped into the sea and tried to swim ashore, according to the Spanish charity that operates the vessel.
ECONOMY Turkey sees over 102,000 house sales in July

Turkey sees over 102,000 house sales in July

Turkey recorded 102,236 house sales in July, down 17.5% year-on-year, the country's statistical office announced on Aug. 20.     
SPORTS Fenerbahçe trounce Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0

Fenerbahçe trounce Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0

Fenerbahçe started the new season with an impressive victory against the newly promoted Gazişehir Gaziantep at Fenerbahçe's Ülker Stadium late on Aug. 19.