Turkey’s largest observatory to operate in 2021

  • November 16 2019 13:55:49

Turkey’s largest observatory to operate in 2021

ERZURUM-Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s largest observatory to operate in 2021

An observatory in eastern Turkey will receive the first light from space by the end of 2021.

Construction of Eastern Anatolian Observatory (DAG), which continues only five months a year due to harsh winter conditions, is nearly complete, Director Cahit Yeşilyaprak told Anadolu Agency.

The observatory is located at an altitude of 3,170 meters (10,400 feet) in the Karakaya Hills in Konaklı village of eastern Erzurum province.

Construction of the facility began in 2012 with the support of the Turkish Presidency and the Astrophysics Research and Application Center of Erzurum's Atatürk University.

''We will complete the construction [of the observatory] next spring," he stressed, adding that only small installations have remained.

The observatory will have a very delicate mirror, which is hard to transfer, so the roads to the observatory should be as smooth as possible, he said.

Yeşilyaprak said factory tests were conducted in Italy where the mirror was built. It will then be delivered to Turkey.

"We hope to receive the first light from space late 2021 through optical tests," he added.

The observatory will have important contributions to the scientific world, Yeşilyaprak stressed, and said given its altitude and technical features, it is one of the most accessible, technologically advanced telescopes within its class.

"Moreover, there is not a single telescope with a mirror of this scale in the region, so it also fills a huge observational gap.

"All the other large observatories are around 8-12 hours away. That's why DAG will open a new era of infrared observation in Turkey," he added.

When completed, DAG will be the second-largest space observation center in Europe, and the first to run infrared observations in Turkey.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia to react 'quickly' to Turkey's concerns in Syria

    Russia to react 'quickly' to Turkey's concerns in Syria

  2. Turkey won’t give up on Russia’s S-400, says president

    Turkey won’t give up on Russia’s S-400, says president

  3. Château-style villas in Bolu to be completed

    Château-style villas in Bolu to be completed

  4. Turkey still has a young but aging population

    Turkey still has a young but aging population

  5. Turkey expects allies to disengage from PYD/YPG: FM

    Turkey expects allies to disengage from PYD/YPG: FM
Recommended
Turkey will use S-400s, open to consider Patriot offer: Official

Turkey will use S-400s, open to consider Patriot offer: Official
Four relatives of al-Baghdadi arrested in Turkey

Four relatives of al-Baghdadi arrested in Turkey
Civil engineer dies after mosque collapse in Turkey

Civil engineer dies after mosque collapse in Turkey
4 mayors dismissed over alleged terror links

4 mayors dismissed over alleged terror links

Turkish soldier succumbs to wounds from YPG/PKK attack

Turkish soldier succumbs to wounds from YPG/PKK attack
Cyprus talks cannot last forever: Turkish Cypriot PM

Cyprus talks cannot last forever: Turkish Cypriot PM
WORLD Tensions with police in France on yellow vest 1st birthday

Tensions with police in France on yellow vest 1st birthday

Paris police fired tear gas on Nov. 16 to push back yellow vest protesters trying to revive their movement on the first anniversary of the sometimes-violent uprising against President Emmanuel Macron and policies seen as favoring the rich.
ECONOMY Turkish center offers new way to settle trade disputes

Turkish center offers new way to settle trade disputes

A dispute resolution center in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Nov. 15 released rules governing Mediation-Arbitration (Med-Arb), an alternative procedure combining characteristics of both methods.
SPORTS Solid defensive performance takes Turkey to EURO 2020

Solid defensive performance takes Turkey to EURO 2020

The Turkish national team satisfied their fans over an outstanding defensive performance and successful results on the road to the UEFA EURO 2020.