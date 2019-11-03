Turkey's largest international book fair kicks off in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's largest international book fair opened its doors to book lovers on Nov. 2.

The 38th International Istanbul Book Fair, organized by TÜYAP Fairs in partnership with the Turkish Publishers Association, opened with the theme of The Generation 50 in Our Literature.

The fair opened at the TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center in the Büyükçekmece district of Istanbul.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said they are expecting over a million visitors this year.

Yerlikaya said the number of visitors in previous years stood at 750,000, which is very less for Turkey as there are over 3 million students and teachers in the country.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu highlighted the importance of the fair and said they want to make the municipality a big part of the fair in the coming years.

Kenan Kocatürk, head of Turkish Publishers Association, said over 800 national and international publishers and non-governmental organizations attend the fair, which includes around 300 cultural events and thousands of book signing sessions.

Kocatürk also said that the fair will bring illustrators and publishing houses together on Nov. 6 for the first time this year.

The next day, publishers and freelancers -- including editors, translators, designers -- will come together, he added.

He also noted that over 30 books will make their debut in the fair.

The fair will run through Nov. 10.