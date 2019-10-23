Turkey’s largest animal hospital moves to prefabricated offices

  • October 23 2019 13:04:46

Turkey’s largest animal hospital moves to prefabricated offices

ISTANBUL-Demirören News Agency
Turkey’s largest animal hospital moves to prefabricated offices

Turkey’s largest animal hospital has moved to prefabricated modular buildings due to damage to the hospital caused by the 5.8-magnitude earthquake in September.

The Istanbul University Cerrahpaşa Faculty of Veterinary Science Hospital has treated thousands of sick animals each year, since it first opened in 1987. Beginning on Oct. 23, the hospital is operating out of temporary quarters in 16 prefabricated modular buildings on the university’s campus in the Avcılar district.

The modular buildings, provided by the Turkish Red Crescent (“Kızılay” in Turkish), have been set up on the campus’ tennis courts, said Prof. Dr. Güven Kaşıkçı, dean of the veterinary faculty, who observed the buildings’ assembly.

Kaşıkçı told Demirören News Agency on Oct. 22 that the hospital’s move is only temporary.

“The main laboratory, pharmacy, radiology unit, MR unit and tomography unit are still in the hospital building, which is not being used. We are working on how we can use them. We are thinking of also creating a space here for them and moving them,” he said.

Problems regarding infrastructure might persist for a while, as it is “hard to give service in containers,” Kaşıkçı said. “But we will overcome them [problems]. But, we are willing to do so. We have to do so, and we will,” he said.

Many buildings in the university’s Avcılar campus were damaged during the Sept. 26 earthquake, one of which was the veterinary faculty. The veterinary faculty students have started to attend classes on the campus in the Büyükçekmece district, whereas the animal hospital stayed at the Avcılar campus.

The Avcılar campus was also damaged during the deadly Marmara earthquake in 1999. The district is built on relatively weak ground mainly composed of poorly consolidated sedimentary rocks, which makes this area vulnerable to earthquakes.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

    Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

  2. Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord

    Turkey, Russia agree on new Syria accord

  3. New op in Syria not necessary: Turkish Defense Ministry

    New op in Syria not necessary: Turkish Defense Ministry

  4. THY weathers headwinds in tough year

    THY weathers headwinds in tough year

  5. Turkey to begin manufacturing aluminum engine blocks

    Turkey to begin manufacturing aluminum engine blocks
Recommended
Turkey seeks 80 with warrants for suspected FETO ties

Turkey seeks 80 with warrants for suspected FETO ties
Trustees appointed to four HDP municipalities in Turkey’s southeast

Trustees appointed to four HDP municipalities in Turkey’s southeast
Hagia Sophia visitors to reach three million threshold in 2019

Hagia Sophia visitors to reach three million threshold in 2019
Istanbul municipality challenges landmark tender

Istanbul municipality challenges landmark tender
Turkish man gets life sentence for murder of ex-wife

Turkish man gets life sentence for murder of ex-wife
Religious minorities gather to pray for soldiers

Religious minorities gather to pray for soldiers
WORLD NATO encouraged for a political solution in Syria after Turkey’s deals with US, Russia

NATO encouraged for a political solution in Syria after Turkey’s deals with US, Russia

Turkey’s recent deals with the United States and Russia have encouraged NATO to seek a political solution to the Syrian turmoil, the secretary-general of the alliance has said.
ECONOMY School break in November to boost tourism sector, say sector players

School break in November to boost tourism sector, say sector players

The first school break of the 2019-2020 education year, which will take place between Nov. 18-22, will boost tourism as there is high demand especially for tour packages, sector players have told daily Hürriyet.
SPORTS First-half Kroos goal earns Real Madrid 1-0 win over Galatasaray

First-half Kroos goal earns Real Madrid 1-0 win over Galatasaray

Real Madrid defeats Turkish giants Galatasaray 1-0 in Group A match at Türk Telekom Stadium in UEFA Champions League