Turkey's Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

  • September 17 2019 17:36:25

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish athlete Rıza Kayaalp on Sept. 17 claimed gold medal in the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.         

Kayaalp beat his Cuban opponent Oscar Pino Hinds 3-1 in Greco-Roman 130 kg final to win the gold medal.         

Kayaalp made history in the Kazakh capital as the 29-year-old wrestler became the first Turkish athlete to win four world championships in Greco-Roman style.         

He previously won the title in Istanbul (2011), Las Vegas (2015) and Paris (2017).         

Kayaalp was a silver medalist in 2016 Summer Olympics held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.         

The World Wrestling Championships will run through Sept. 22.     

Turkey,

