Turkey's industrial production surges in September

  • November 14 2019 11:12:00

Turkey's industrial production surges in September

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys industrial production surges in September

Turkey’s industrial output improved in September on an annual basis, as all sub-indexes performed an increase, according to official data released on Nov. 14.

A report from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed that Turkey's calendar-adjusted industrial production soared 3.4% in September year-on-year.

The figure rose on an annual basis for the first time since August 2018 and hit its highest level of the last 14 months.

The mining and quarrying index posted the largest rise in September, up 5.7% from the same month last year.

The manufacturing index climbed by 3.4%, while the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index went up by 0.4% in the same period.

“The leading indicators of growth revives,” the industry and technology minister commented on Twitter about the September figures.

Mustafa Varank said that the annual and monthly developments in productions of capital and intermediate goods gives a better signal for rises in future production.

Month-on-month figures

On a monthly basis, the industrial production rose by 3.2% in September.

The mining and quarrying and manufacturing indexes advanced by 7.5% and 3.3%, respectively.

The electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index slipped by 1.4% in September, compared with previous month.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

    Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

  2. Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915

    Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915

  3. Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

    Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

  4. 5 must-visit Turkish villages

    5 must-visit Turkish villages

  5. New roof of Istanbul’s landmark train station unveiled

    New roof of Istanbul’s landmark train station unveiled
Recommended
Eastern Mediterranean gas: Why Turkey is key to its success

Eastern Mediterranean gas: Why Turkey is key to its success
Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries
Poultry production up in September

Poultry production up in September

Turkey collects over 730,000 tons of cow milk in September

Turkey collects over 730,000 tons of cow milk in September
Turkish Treasury borrows $1.67B through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $1.67B through auctions
Fitch Ratings upgrades Turkish banks outlooks

Fitch Ratings upgrades Turkish banks' outlooks
WORLD Cease-fire reached in Gaza after spike in violence

Cease-fire reached in Gaza after spike in violence

A cease-fire was reached in Gaza on Nov. 14 following two days of bloody Israeli escalation.
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial production surges in September

Turkey's industrial production surges in September

Turkey’s industrial output improved in September on an annual basis, as all sub-indexes performed an increase, according to official data released on Nov. 14.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes to face Russias Zenit

Anadolu Efes to face Russia's Zenit

Turkey's Anadolu Efes will take on Russia's Zenit in the eighth round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season