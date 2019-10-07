Turkey's hazelnut exports leap 75% in September

  • October 07 2019 13:20:46

Turkey's hazelnut exports leap 75% in September

COLOGNE-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys hazelnut exports leap 75% in September

Turkey's hazelnut exports jumped 75% in the first month of the season -- September -- vice president of the Black Sea Hazelnut and Products Exporters' Union said.

"Around 46,000 tons of hazelnut is exported in a month," Dursun Oğuz Gürsoy told Anadolu Agency, adding: "If we continue with this pace, we can export 310,000 tons of hazelnuts by the end of 2019-2020 season."

Gürsoy noted that the union forecast 800,000 tons of hazelnut production between Sept. 2018 and Aug. 2019, thanks to good yield.

 

