Turkey's Grandpa Earth Hayrettin Karaca dies at 97

  • January 20 2020 15:55:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Hayrettin Karaca, a prominent Turkish environmentalist, passed away on Jan.  at the age of 97.

He founded the Turkish Foundation for Combating Soil Erosion (TEMA), the country's largest environmental non-profit organization, in 1992.

His efforts led to the establishment of Turkey's first private botanical garden.

Karaca's commitment to protect the flora and fauna of the country earned him the name of "Grandpa Earth" locally.

He was eventually awarded the Forest Hero Award from the UN in 2013 in recognition of his services.

Karaca was born in 1922 in Turkey's Bandırma and took up his prosperous family business.

“We are deeply sorry for the loss of our Founding Honorary President and our Grandpa Earth, Mr. Hayrettin Karaca.” TEMA said on Twitter.

Balıkesir,

