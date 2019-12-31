Turkey's foreign trade gap at $2.23B in November

  • December 31 2019 11:16:20

Turkey's foreign trade gap at $2.23B in November

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys foreign trade gap at $2.23B in November

Turkey's foreign trade deficit reached to $2.23 billion in November, according to the country's statistical authority on Dec. 31.

The figure rocketed 232.2 percent on an annual basis last month, TÜİK said.

Turkish exports went up marginally 0.1 percent to $15.5 billion, while imports rose 9.7 percent to $17.7 billion in the same period.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio fell to 87.4 percent in November 2019, while it was 95.8 percent in the same month last year.

gap,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy snowfall hits Turkey, Istanbul expects storm

    Heavy snowfall hits Turkey, Istanbul expects storm

  2. Two cities to be built on Kanal Istanbul’s banks, Erdoğan says

    Two cities to be built on Kanal Istanbul’s banks, Erdoğan says

  3. Deals with Libya to provide strategic gains to Turkey in 2020: Erdoğan

    Deals with Libya to provide strategic gains to Turkey in 2020: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey to welcome 2020 amid tight security

    Turkey to welcome 2020 amid tight security

  5. Kanal İstanbul will not replace passage from straits

    Kanal İstanbul will not replace passage from straits
Recommended
Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal

Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal
Deals with Libya to provide strategic gains to Turkey in 2020: Erdoğan

Deals with Libya to provide strategic gains to Turkey in 2020: Erdoğan

$6 million gifted to train diplomats on conflict resolution

$6 million gifted to train diplomats on conflict resolution
Akkuyu second unit to be built in 2020 first quarter

Akkuyu second unit to be built in 2020 first quarter
Turkish banks’ combined profit stood at $7.8 bln

Turkish banks’ combined profit stood at $7.8 bln
Turkey hosts nearly 43 mln foreign tourists by year-end 2019

Turkey hosts nearly 43 mln foreign tourists by year-end 2019
WORLD Sydney kicks off New Years Eve celebrations with fireworks display

Sydney kicks off New Year's Eve celebrations with fireworks display

Large crowds thronged Sydney to watch fireworks, even as smoke from deadly wildfires turned skies blood-red.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal

Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach compensation deal

Turkish Airlines and U.S. aircraft maker Boeing have agreed on compensation for losses from grounded and undelivered aircraft, Turkey's flag carrier announced in a statement on Dec. 31.
SPORTS Sivasspor taking firm steps to be Turkish champions

Sivasspor taking firm steps to be Turkish champions

Turkey's top-tier football division 'Süper Lig' underdogs Demir Grup Sivasspor are targeting their first-ever major title.