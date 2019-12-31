Turkey's foreign trade gap at $2.23B in November

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's foreign trade deficit reached to $2.23 billion in November, according to the country's statistical authority on Dec. 31.

The figure rocketed 232.2 percent on an annual basis last month, TÜİK said.

Turkish exports went up marginally 0.1 percent to $15.5 billion, while imports rose 9.7 percent to $17.7 billion in the same period.

The exports-to-imports coverage ratio fell to 87.4 percent in November 2019, while it was 95.8 percent in the same month last year.