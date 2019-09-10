Turkey's flag carrier named 5-star global airline

  • September 10 2019 14:19:42

Turkey's flag carrier named 5-star global airline

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys flag carrier named 5-star global airline

Turkey's flag carrier Turkish Airlines named as a 2020 Five-Star Global Airline by Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), a major airline passengers group.         

Almost 600 airlines around the world were rated by passengers in five categories seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment and Wi-Fi- Turkish Airlines said in a statement on Sept. 10.         

APEX awards were announced at Los Angeles on Monday with the participation of travel industry experts, the statement said.         

İlker Aycı, the chairman of the board and the executive committee, said: "As Turkish Airlines, we are aiming to offer the perfection to our guests in every aspect of their travels."         

The carrier renewed its business class conditions on new aircraft of Dreamliner, he noted.         

Turkish Airlines, founded in 1933 with a five-aircraft fleet, currently has 343 aircraft, including passenger and cargo planes, and flies to 315 destinations worldwide in 126 countries.         

Turkish Airlines was named Best Airline in Europe by Skytrax for six years in a row between 2011 and 2016, and chosen the Best Airline in Southern Europe for the ninth consecutive time in 2017.     

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey urges Greek Cypriots to accept proposal on E Med

    Turkey urges Greek Cypriots to accept proposal on E Med

  2. Turkey to focus on participation finance

    Turkey to focus on participation finance

  3. Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

    Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

  4. Turkish 'city of dumpling' eyes to be gastronomy center

    Turkish 'city of dumpling' eyes to be gastronomy center

  5. Justice minister’s interview and the song on injustices

    Justice minister’s interview and the song on injustices
Recommended
2,300 projects receive investment incentives

2,300 projects receive investment incentives
Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister

Turkey, US determined for $100B bilateral trade: Trade Minister
42 Turkish firms to join leading defense fair DSEI

42 Turkish firms to join leading defense fair DSEI
Main opposition CHP marks 96th anniversary of founding

Main opposition CHP marks 96th anniversary of founding
Turkeys hotel occupancy rate at 74.9% in July

Turkey's hotel occupancy rate at 74.9% in July

Turkey to focus on participation finance

Turkey to focus on participation finance
WORLD US extracted spy that confirmed Putin role in 2016 US vote: Reports

US extracted spy that confirmed Putin role in 2016 US vote: Reports

U.S. agents extracted a high-level Russian government source who had confirmed Vladimir Putin's direct role in interfering in the 2016 US presidential election, U.S. media reported late on Sept. 9.
ECONOMY 2,300 projects receive investment incentives

2,300 projects receive investment incentives

Turkey’s Industry and Technology Ministry gave incentive certificates to over 2,300 projects in the first half of 2019, investing some 58.4 billion Turkish Liras ($10.4 billion).

SPORTS Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12

Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12

The 11th leg of the World Rally Championship (WRC) will begin in southwestern Turkey on Sept. 12 with Toyota driver Ott Tanak currently in the top spot with a healthy 33-point lead.