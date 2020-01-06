Turkey's first indigenous car makes a splash, says minister

  • January 06 2020 14:45:00

Turkey's first indigenous car makes a splash, says minister

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys first indigenous car makes a splash, says minister

With interest in Turkey's first indigenous car already running high, the procedure for pre-orders will be set up soon, according to the country's industry and technology minister.

"We're at the stage of producing 100-150 prototypes. They will be tested, and at the beginning of 2022, the factory will start mass production," added Mustafa Varank, speaking to Anadolu Agency's Editors' Desk.

IN PHOTOS: Key features of Turkey's first indigenous car
Key features of Turkeys first indigenous car

Applications to buy the indigenous car once it rolls off the assembly line in Bursa, northwestern Turkey are not yet being accepted, but interest both in Turkey and abroad is high, he added.

Turkey will guarantee the purchase of 30,000 units of the landmark vehicle by 2035. The automotive purchase guarantees will be the first of their kind, he said.

But Varank denied claims that Turkey would give purchase guarantees to attract a VW factory, calling them baseless.

Last October, the German carmaker delayed its plans to build a factory in Turkey as it watches developments in the country.

The historic car, unveiled on Dec. 27 with great fanfare, was designed by Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) in just 18 months.

The environmentally-friendly electric car will have two different horsepower options -- 200 hp and 400 hp.

The car will be able to do a 0-100 km/hour sprint in 7.6 seconds and 4.8 seconds, respectively, based on the engine type.

MOST POPULAR

  1. France ‘halts Eurosam missile system due to political reasons’

    France ‘halts Eurosam missile system due to political reasons’

  2. Man almost drowned in Istanbul during Orthodox cross-throwing ceremony

    Man almost drowned in Istanbul during Orthodox cross-throwing ceremony

  3. Hollywood couple takes an anniversary trip and plays tourists in Istanbul

    Hollywood couple takes an anniversary trip and plays tourists in Istanbul

  4. Huge crowds in Iran for commander's funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'

    Huge crowds in Iran for commander's funeral, daughter warns US of 'dark day'

  5. Ankara in efforts to resolve Iran-US conflict through diplomacy

    Ankara in efforts to resolve Iran-US conflict through diplomacy
Recommended
Turkey targets 58 mln tourists, over $40 bln revenue

Turkey targets 58 mln tourists, over $40 bln revenue
Spot electricity market trade volume up 17 pct in 2019

Spot electricity market trade volume up 17 pct in 2019
Book publishing grows by over 3 pct in 2019

Book publishing grows by over 3 pct in 2019
Oil prices up 2 pct as Middle East tensions escalate

Oil prices up 2 pct as Middle East tensions escalate
New registered vehicles rise 0.8 pct in November

New registered vehicles rise 0.8 pct in November
Nearly 750,000 Mercedes cars recalled in US

Nearly 750,000 Mercedes cars recalled in US
WORLD NATO to convene with Middle East agenda

NATO to convene with Middle East agenda

NATO ambassadors will meet at their Brussels headquarters on Jan. 6 as Middle East tensions mount after U.S. forces killed a top Iranian general. 
ECONOMY Turkey targets 58 mln tourists, over $40 bln revenue

Turkey targets 58 mln tourists, over $40 bln revenue

Turkey hopes to attract 58 million foreign tourists and targets more than $40 billion tourism revenues this year, Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has said.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes lead Turkish basketball leagues first half

Anadolu Efes lead Turkish basketball league's first half

Anadolu Efes toppled Pınar Karşıyaka 82-80 in Sunday's ING Basketball Süper Lig clash to lead the Turkish division's first half.