Turkey's exports rise over 8.3% in July: Minister

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's exports surged 8.32% to reach $15.96 billionin July, said Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan on Aug. 2.

The figure under the general trade system makes July 2019 the best-performing July in the country's export history, she said.

In the same month, Turkey's imports amounted to $19.3 billion, down nearly 8% on an annual basis.

"Despite global developments, Turkey continues to raise exports thanks to government actions and exporters' efforts," Pekcan stressed.

For calculating foreign trade data, two different methods are used -- the special trade system and the general trade system.

Calculations based on the special trade system do not include free zones or customs warehouses.

The general trade system is a wider concept, including customs warehouses, all types of free zones, free circulation areas, and premises for inward processing.

At the end of every month, Turkey's statistical authority TurkStat releases the final foreign trade figures for that month, as the Trade Ministry announces preliminary general trade system data in the first week of every month