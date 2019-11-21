Turkey's ex-military chief Yaşar Büyükanıt dies at 79

  • November 21 2019 09:47:37

ISTANBUL
Turkey's former Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Büyükanıt died on Nov. 21 at the age of 79.

According to information obtained, Büyükanıt, who had been receiving medical treatment for some time, died early in the morning in Istanbul.

Filiz Büyükanıt, his wife also passed away at the age of 79, four days ago. Yaşar Büyükanıt could not attend his wife's funeral due to his illness.

Büyükanıt has posted an e-memorandum on April 27, 2007, on Turkish Army Forces' website, which was the first episode in a chain of events that plunged Turkey into political turmoil and forced early elections.

In the statement, the army threatened to step in to protect Turkey’s secular system.

Hours later, the Turkish parliament held an inconclusive, first-round vote to elect a new president.

At the time, Foreign Minister Abdullah Gül was the sole candidate and the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) won comfortably and the new parliament elected Gül in August of 2008.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a closed meeting with Büyükanıt at the historical Dolmabahçe Palace, where Erdoğan had an office as the-then prime minister, on May 4, 2007, only seven days after the  “e-memorandum.”

