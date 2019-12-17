Turkey’s Erdoğan urges global response to refugee crisis

  • December 17 2019 15:00:00

Turkey’s Erdoğan urges global response to refugee crisis

GENEVA
Turkey’s Erdoğan urges global response to refugee crisis

The only way to deal with the growing refugee problem in the world is to give a global response, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said, reiterating Ankara’s calls to the world powers for developing a joint project for the resettlement of the Syrian refuges to their homeland.

“A sustainable solution to this problem that pricks the world’s conscience can only be found through steps to be taken at the global level,” Erdoğan told the first Global Refugee Forum held under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva on Dec. 17.

Erdoğan addressed the forum as the co-chairman and as the leader of a country that hosts around 5 million refugees, 3.7 million of which are Syrians who fled their homeland due to violence and civil war.

Underlining that Turkey is one of the leading countries that is bearing the cost of hosting millions of refugees, Erdoğan recalled that Turkey has never abandoned its open gate policy for those who are escaping from violence.

'More equitable' refugee response needed: UN chief
More equitable refugee response needed: UN chief

“While those countries who have better economic conditions have imposed quotas with 10 digits for refugees, we have opened our arms to all of them regardless their race, religion, language and sect,” he stressed.

Turkey has spent nearly $40 billion for the refugees and the European Union’s pledge was just more than 2 billion euros.

“It’s obvious that the refugee problem cannot be solved just through the efforts of a few countries that are doing their best for this people,” Erdoğan said, urging steps at the global level.

“We observe that we are still far away from global ownership (of the refugee problem). We attach importance to the implementation of the Global Refugee Memorandum that was approved in the past year,” he stressed.

Burden sharing a must

Erdoğan also underlined that the continued presence of the refugees on the Turkish soils cannot be presented as a solution to the problem and called on the other countries for sharing the burden.

Turkey urges ‘more equal burden sharing’ on refugees
Turkey urges ‘more equal burden sharing’ on refugees

A solution to the problem should include formulations to keep the refugees in their homelands and find ways to let them return, Erdoğan stated.

“We have long been suggesting the establishment of terror-free and violence-free safe areas inside Syria. Many of our Western friends have opted to look at the issue from just security and interest point of view. They endorsed some wrong ideas that barbed wires may protect Europe from refugee inflow. We have even heard some proposals that would be recalled shamefully in the future, such as sinking the refugee boats,” he added.

Today, the need for a new and humane perspective in dealing with the refugee problem is much more visible, Erdoğan stressed, highlighting that there are more than 260 million migrants, 71 million displaced persons and 25 million refugees in the world.

“Only in the last seven years, 20,000 people with a majority children and women were drowned in the wild waves of the Mediterranean. Thousands of innocent people have been killed in the heat waves of the Sahara Desert. There is a very big drama behind what we call today ‘refugee problem,’” he added.

MOST POPULAR

  1. No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

    No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

  2. Main opposition CHP objects to sending troops to Libya

    Main opposition CHP objects to sending troops to Libya

  3. Pentagon chief says has to speak with Turkish counterpart for İncirlik comments

    Pentagon chief says has to speak with Turkish counterpart for İncirlik comments

  4. Turkey is going nuclear by 2030: Part 2

    Turkey is going nuclear by 2030: Part 2

  5. Turkey urges ‘more equal burden sharing’ on refugees

    Turkey urges ‘more equal burden sharing’ on refugees
Recommended
İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links

İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links
Turkey honors diplomats killed in Sydney

Turkey honors diplomats killed in Sydney
Turkey names its celestial objects Anadolu and Göktürk

Turkey names its celestial objects 'Anadolu' and 'Göktürk'
Loggerhead Tuba sets sail to Mediterranean again

Loggerhead Tuba sets sail to Mediterranean again
Suspected bank robber persuaded to surrender

Suspected bank robber persuaded to surrender
Linden as valuable as gold in Turkey during winter

Linden as valuable as gold in Turkey during winter
Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000

Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000
WORLD More equitable refugee response needed: UN chief

'More equitable' refugee response needed: UN chief

UN's Guterres says Global Refugee Forum in Geneva is a chance to discard old model of support for refugees

ECONOMY Short-term foreign debt stock at $118B in October

Short-term foreign debt stock at $118B in October

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $118 billion as of October, the country's Central Bank said on Dec. 16.
SPORTS Žalgiris host red-hot league leader Anadolu Efes as race heats up

Žalgiris host red-hot league leader Anadolu Efes as race heats up

Lithuania's Žalgiris Kaunas will host red-hot league leader Anadolu Efes in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.