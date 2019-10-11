Turkey's dairy production down in August

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's dairy production went down on an annual basis in August, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 11.

The amount of milk collected from cows dropped by 7.4% year-on-year to 777,969 tons in August, TÜİK said in a statement.

Integrated dairies produced 112,365 tons of drinking milk, marking a 13.1% drop during the same period.

TÜİK data showed that cheese production from cow’s milk slipped 10.4% on a yearly basis to reach 54,439 tons in August.

"Cheese production from sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk was 3,301 tons which increased by 12.6% when compared to the same month of last year," it added.

The country produced 107,264 tons of yoghurt in the month, down 0.2% from August 2018.