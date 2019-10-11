Turkey's dairy production down in August

  • October 11 2019 13:08:33

Turkey's dairy production down in August

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys dairy production down in August

Turkey's dairy production went down on an annual basis in August, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 11. 

The amount of milk collected from cows dropped by 7.4% year-on-year to 777,969 tons in August, TÜİK said in a statement.

Integrated dairies produced 112,365 tons of drinking milk, marking a 13.1% drop during the same period.

TÜİK data showed that cheese production from cow’s milk slipped 10.4% on a yearly basis to reach 54,439 tons in August.

"Cheese production from sheep, goat, buffalo and mixed milk was 3,301 tons which increased by 12.6% when compared to the same month of last year," it added.

The country produced 107,264 tons of yoghurt in the month, down 0.2% from August 2018.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey accuses France’s Macron of ‘trying to divide Syria’

    Turkey accuses France’s Macron of ‘trying to divide Syria’

  2. US, Turkish military chiefs discuss Syria, cooperation

    US, Turkish military chiefs discuss Syria, cooperation

  3. Turkish op to avoid a terror state in Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkish op to avoid a terror state in Syria: Erdoğan

  4. Turkey slams trilateral summit on Cyprus issue

    Turkey slams trilateral summit on Cyprus issue

  5. Turkey's op risks further cooling ties with West, Arab world

    Turkey's op risks further cooling ties with West, Arab world
Recommended
Current account surplus tones up in August

Current account surplus tones up in August
Turkeys chicken meat production up in August

Turkey's chicken meat production up in August
$2.76B current account surplus expected in August

$2.76B current account surplus expected in August
Trade wars to cost over $700B in 2020: Turkish union

Trade wars to cost over $700B in 2020: Turkish union
Turkey to invest $10B in energy efficiency in 10 years

Turkey to invest $10B in energy efficiency in 10 years
World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey
WORLD German suspect admits anti-Semitic attack, far-right motive: Prosecutor

German suspect admits anti-Semitic attack, far-right motive: Prosecutor

The German suspect in a deadly attack targeting a synagogue has admitted to the shooting rampage and confessed that it was motivated by anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism, federal prosecutors said on Oct. 11.    
ECONOMY Turkeys dairy production down in August

Turkey's dairy production down in August

Turkey's dairy production went down on an annual basis in August, according to Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 11. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe win Turkish Womens Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe win Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo won the Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup after beating Gelecek Koleji Cukurova Basketbol 86-62 on Oct. 9. 