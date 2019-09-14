Turkey’s Claw-3 Operation continues in northern Iraq

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security units operating in northern Iraq seized explosive devices and other materials used by the PKK terrorists, the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

On Aug. 23, Turkey launched Operation Claw-3 in northern Iraq to battle the PKK terror group. To date, the ongoing offensive has neutralized dozens of terrorists.

The operation is supported by the country's air force, armed drones and self-propelled howitzers.

Terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



