Turkey's 1st space radiation test facility inaugurated

  • December 06 2019 10:13:11

Turkey's 1st space radiation test facility inaugurated

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys 1st space radiation test facility inaugurated

Turkey's first space radiation test facility was inaugurated in the capital Ankara on Dec. 5.

Middle East Technical University (METU) Defocusing Beam Line aims to reduce Turkey's dependency on foreign satellite, space and aerospace technologies.

The facility will test the components and materials used in space against the effects of particle radiation in space.

Radiation in space can shorten the service span of satellites or make them inoperable altogether.

Using European Space Agency (ESA) standards, the facility can test solar cells, lithium-ion batteries and multilayer insulation blankets produced in Turkey to be used in the country’s IMECE satellite.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, head of Turkey’s Strategy and Budget Directorate Naci Ağbal said the government will continue to support R&D projects.

"The share of R&D expenditures in our GDP rose to 1.03 percent. Our goal is to increase it to 1.8 percent by 2023," Agbal noted.

The new plant is located in Radiation and Accelerator Technologies Department (RATD) of Turkish Atomic Energy Authority (TAEK).

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

    Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

  2. A four-way summit on Syria will be in Turkey

    A four-way summit on Syria will be in Turkey

  3. Murder triggers outrage, debate on penal code

    Murder triggers outrage, debate on penal code

  4. Turkish academics make it to US list of top innovators

    Turkish academics make it to US list of top innovators

  5. Turkish women celebrate 85th anniversary of suffrage

    Turkish women celebrate 85th anniversary of suffrage
Recommended
Erdoğan rejects reference to Islamic terror

Erdoğan rejects reference to 'Islamic terror'
Contractors in Turkey expect recovery in building trade

Contractors in Turkey expect recovery in building trade
36 FETÖ-linked terror suspects detained

36 FETÖ-linked terror suspects detained
Greece: Goodwill to help ease relations with Turkey

Greece: Goodwill to help ease relations with Turkey
Turkish parliament ratifies maritime pact with Libya

Turkish parliament ratifies maritime pact with Libya
Turkish, Italian foreign ministers meet in Rome

Turkish, Italian foreign ministers meet in Rome
WORLD White House asks senator to block Armenia bill: report

White House asks senator to block Armenia bill: report

The White House asked Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer to block voting on a resolution that would have formally recognized the so-called Armenian genocide, the Axios news site reported on Dec. 5.
ECONOMY Oil supply shadowing demand puts OPEC in tough spot

Oil supply shadowing demand puts OPEC in tough spot

Global oil supply overshadowing overall oil demand in the world put OPEC in a difficult situation during the oil price slump years of 2014 through 2016, OPEC Conference president said on Dec. 5.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes, Fener out for away wins

Anadolu Efes, Fener out for away wins

Istanbul’s Anadolu Efes returns to Fernando Buesa Arena, where it achieved the club’s greatest Euroleague success by reaching the championship game last May to extend its winning streak to six games.