Turkey's 1st space radiation test facility inaugurated

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's first space radiation test facility was inaugurated in the capital Ankara on Dec. 5.

Middle East Technical University (METU) Defocusing Beam Line aims to reduce Turkey's dependency on foreign satellite, space and aerospace technologies.

The facility will test the components and materials used in space against the effects of particle radiation in space.

Radiation in space can shorten the service span of satellites or make them inoperable altogether.

Using European Space Agency (ESA) standards, the facility can test solar cells, lithium-ion batteries and multilayer insulation blankets produced in Turkey to be used in the country’s IMECE satellite.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, head of Turkey’s Strategy and Budget Directorate Naci Ağbal said the government will continue to support R&D projects.

"The share of R&D expenditures in our GDP rose to 1.03 percent. Our goal is to increase it to 1.8 percent by 2023," Agbal noted.

The new plant is located in Radiation and Accelerator Technologies Department (RATD) of Turkish Atomic Energy Authority (TAEK).