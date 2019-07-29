Turkey wins 28 medals in Down syndrome championships

  • July 29 2019 09:25:00

Turkey wins 28 medals in Down syndrome championships

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Turkey wins 28 medals in Down syndrome championships

Turkish athletes with down syndrome won 28 medals in the European Championships in Finland.     

Turkish sports federation for the special athletes said on July 28 that Turkey won seven gold, 12 silver and nine bronze medals in athletics and table tennis in the European Championships held in the Finnish city of Tampere.     

Birol Aydın, head of the federation, said Sunday that the athletes want to give their medals and cups to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as he is closely following and supporting these special athletes.     

Separately Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated the athletes for their success in Finland.     

Kasapoğlu thanked Turkish athletes for their performance in the championships and he added that Turkey has been proud of Ali Topaloğlu for setting a new world record in the shot put.     

The new record holder, Topaloğlu earned a gold medal on July 28 in shot put with a degree of 10.96 meters.     

Down syndrome, Championship, Turkey

MOST POPULAR

  1. Silent disease hepatitis affecting millions

    Silent disease hepatitis affecting millions

  2. What brave steps can Turkey, Greece take?

    What brave steps can Turkey, Greece take?

  3. Turkey's new action plans only for illegal migration: Minister

    Turkey's new action plans only for illegal migration: Minister

  4. Households spend most on rent, food, transport

    Households spend most on rent, food, transport

  5. Turkish, Malaysian leaders visit UAV manufacturer

    Turkish, Malaysian leaders visit UAV manufacturer
Recommended
Dressel emerges with Phelps aura after scandal-hit world swim

Dressel emerges with Phelps aura after scandal-hit world swim
Muhammad shatters hurdles record as Lyles shines

Muhammad shatters hurdles record as Lyles shines
Young football players eye career goals in Turkey

Young football players eye career goals in Turkey
Paralympic judoists win 3 medals

Paralympic judoists win 3 medals
Skateboarders stoked to send sport to greater heights at Games

Skateboarders stoked to send sport to greater heights at Games
Vettel facing his demons on return to Hockenheim

Vettel facing his demons on return to Hockenheim
WORLD Protesters clash in Hong Kong as cycle of violence intensifies

Protesters clash in Hong Kong as cycle of violence intensifies

Hong Kong police clashed with thousands of protesters on July 28, as they sought to defend China's main representative office from crowds seething over what many see as an increasing cycle of violence against them.
ECONOMY Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

Jeff Bezos, the founder of online retailer giant Amazon and one of the world’s richest people, is claimed to be exploring investment opportunities in the popular Turkish holiday resort town of Bodrum.
SPORTS Dressel emerges with Phelps aura after scandal-hit world swim

Dressel emerges with Phelps aura after scandal-hit world swim

American superstar Caeleb Dressel has invited comparisons to Olympic legend Michael Phelps after lighting up a world swimming championships plagued by doping rows, a sexual harassment arrest and a fatal nightclub accident.