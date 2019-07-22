Turkey will launch operation in Syria if safe zone not established: FM Çavuşoğlu

  • July 22 2019 12:07:00

Turkey will launch operation in Syria if safe zone not established: FM Çavuşoğlu

ISTANBUL
Turkey will launch operation in Syria if safe zone not established: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on July 22 that if a planned safe zone in northern Syria is not established, and if threats continue against Turkey, a military operation will be launched east of the Euphrates River.

Turkey has been in talks with the United States over the establishment of a safe zone across its border in northeast Syria, where the United States supports the YPG- Syria offshoot of the illegal PKK. PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

In an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber, Çavuşoğlu also said he hopes an agreement will be reached after talks on July 22with U.S. special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey, who is visiting Ankara.

Turkey will take counter-steps if the U.S. adopts a hostile attitude towards it, Çavuşoğlu also said regarding the U.S. decision to take Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program.

In case Turkey doesn't get F-35 jets, Çavuşoğlu said, the country would meet its needs from other sources until it produces its own.         

Last week, Washington announced it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program, following the threats to do so over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 anti-air system.         

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the U.S. with no success, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the S-400s from Russia.         

U.S. officials argued the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge.         

Turkey, however, emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.         

It urged the formation of a commission to clarify any technical issues, but the U.S. failed to respond to this proposal.         

The U.S. threatened sanctions over the purchase, with Turkey responding that any sanctions would be met in kind.         

The delivery of S-400 components began on June 12 and is set to continue through April 2020.       

Turkey, US, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, safe zone, Syria

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s education system raises alarm for future

    Turkey’s education system raises alarm for future

  2. If needed, Turkey to take same former step in Cyprus: Erdoğan

    If needed, Turkey to take same former step in Cyprus: Erdoğan

  3. US Syria envoy in Turkey for talks

    US Syria envoy in Turkey for talks

  4. Greek PM urges 'brave steps' to boost ties with Turkey

    Greek PM urges 'brave steps' to boost ties with Turkey

  5. Europe left Turkey in lurch on migrant issue: Interior minister

    Europe left Turkey in lurch on migrant issue: Interior minister
Recommended
Man detained for killing Turkish consulate employee

Man detained for killing Turkish consulate employee
Turkish FM, US counterpart discuss F-35, S-400 by phone

Turkish FM, US counterpart discuss F-35, S-400 by phone
45th anniversary of Cyprus peace operation marked

45th anniversary of Cyprus peace operation marked
US releases former Turkish banking executive

US releases former Turkish banking executive

Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

Turkish, German top diplomats discuss E Mediterranean

Turkish, German top diplomats discuss E Mediterranean

WORLD Jared Kushner heading to the Middle East for talks

Jared Kushner heading to the Middle East for talks

Jared Kushner will return to the Middle East later this month as he pushes his controversial plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, a senior official in President Donald Trump's administration said on July 21.
ECONOMY Hijra Bank ‘trailblazing’ Islamic banking

Hijra Bank ‘trailblazing’ Islamic banking

Hijra Bank is well set to become one of the few banks in Ethiopia trailblazing Interest Free Banking, or Islamic banking.
SPORTS Barcelonas Pique hails Trabzonspor jersey ad

Barcelona's Pique hails Trabzonspor jersey ad

Turkish football club Trabzonspor have promised to send their new gray jersey to Barcelona defender Gerard Pique who shared the Turkish club's promotional video on social media.