Turkey will launch operation in Syria if safe zone not established: FM Çavuşoğlu

ISTANBUL

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on July 22 that if a planned safe zone in northern Syria is not established, and if threats continue against Turkey, a military operation will be launched east of the Euphrates River.

Turkey has been in talks with the United States over the establishment of a safe zone across its border in northeast Syria, where the United States supports the YPG- Syria offshoot of the illegal PKK. PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU.

In an interview with broadcaster TGRT Haber, Çavuşoğlu also said he hopes an agreement will be reached after talks on July 22with U.S. special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey, who is visiting Ankara.

Turkey will take counter-steps if the U.S. adopts a hostile attitude towards it, Çavuşoğlu also said regarding the U.S. decision to take Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program.

In case Turkey doesn't get F-35 jets, Çavuşoğlu said, the country would meet its needs from other sources until it produces its own.

Last week, Washington announced it was taking Turkey out of the F-35 fighter jet program, following the threats to do so over Ankara's purchase of the Russian S-400 anti-air system.

Following protracted efforts to purchase an air defense system from the U.S. with no success, Ankara signed a contract in 2017 to purchase the S-400s from Russia.

U.S. officials argued the Russian system would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose the F-35s to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey, however, emphasized the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and would not pose a threat to the alliance.

It urged the formation of a commission to clarify any technical issues, but the U.S. failed to respond to this proposal.

The U.S. threatened sanctions over the purchase, with Turkey responding that any sanctions would be met in kind.

The delivery of S-400 components began on June 12 and is set to continue through April 2020.