Turkey warns against visiting Iraq

  • October 03 2019 09:02:00

Turkey warns against visiting Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey warns against visiting Iraq

Turkey's Foreign Affairs Ministry warned Turkish citizens late on Oct. 2 against traveling to Iraq due to demonstrations across the country.

"Due to ongoing demonstrations in various provinces of Iraq, including the capital Baghdad, our citizens are advised to refrain from traveling to areas where such events are taking place," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement said unless it was compulsory to travel, citizens should avoid doing so due to the demonstrations, which have been going on since Oct. 1.

"It is recommended that our citizens currently in Iraq closely follow warnings issued by the Iraqi authorities, avoid crowded places and be vigilant about their personal security," the statement added.

The statement included the phone number of the Turkish consulate’s call center (+90 312 292 29 29) for Turkish citizens who want to contact their relatives in Iraq and the phone number (+964,790,190 94 06) and e-mail address (embassy.baghdad@mfa.gov.tr) for Turkey's embassy in Baghdad.

At least eight people have been killed in two days of anti-government demonstrations in Iraq.

Iraq declares curfew in Baghdad amid protests
Iraq declares curfew in Baghdad amid protests

More than 100 people were injured when security forces intervened against the demonstrators, who are protesting against corruption, unemployment, and poor public services.

Internet access has also been cut off in Baghdad and some provinces.

The government has also blocked access to social media including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Iraqi Defense Ministry instructed security forces to protect public institutions and diplomatic missions due to the demonstrations.

Protestors set fire to several government buildings in Dhi Qar and Najaf provinces.

It was also reported security forces used live bullets to disperse demonstrators gathered inside and in front of the Zikar Provincial Assembly in southern Iraq.

 

Foreign Ministry,

MOST POPULAR

  1. AKP will not propose lowering presidential vote requirement to 40 percent: Erdoğan

    AKP will not propose lowering presidential vote requirement to 40 percent: Erdoğan

  2. Volkswagen establishes Turkey unit

    Volkswagen establishes Turkey unit

  3. Electronic cigarettes to be banned totally: Minister

    Electronic cigarettes to be banned totally: Minister

  4. Main opposition CHP leader criticizes new economic program

    Main opposition CHP leader criticizes new economic program

  5. Cyprus talks… Failed again…

    Cyprus talks… Failed again…
Recommended
Turkey should seek criminal probe of Khashoggi murder

'Turkey should seek criminal probe of Khashoggi murder'
Turkey wont tolerate stalling over Syria safe zone: Defense Minister

Turkey won't tolerate stalling over Syria safe zone: Defense Minister
Turkey, Kuwait agree to enhance industry ties

Turkey, Kuwait agree to enhance industry ties

Chinese persecution of Uighurs protested

Chinese 'persecution' of Uighurs protested
Turkey to uncover the truth on Khashoggi murder: Erdoğan

Turkey to uncover the truth on Khashoggi murder: Erdoğan
Turkey-chaired congress averts postal unions closure

Turkey-chaired congress averts postal union's closure

WORLD Democrats say Trump administration used misinformation to attack US diplomat

Democrats say Trump administration used misinformation to attack US diplomat

Democrats accused the Trump administration on Oct. 2 of using "propaganda and disinformation" to attack the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine and demanded that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo explain how the material circulated at top levels of his department.
ECONOMY September inflation at single digit, down to 9.26%

September inflation at single digit, down to 9.26%

Turkey saw an annual hike of 9.26% in consumer prices in August, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Oct. 3.
SPORTS Icardi opens PSG account to claim victory at Galatasaray

Icardi opens PSG account to claim victory at Galatasaray

Mauro Icardi scored his first Paris Saint-Germain goal as the French champion beat Galatasaray 1-0 to move four points clear at the top of its Champions League group.