Turkey wants to deepen ties with Serbia: Erdoğan

  • October 08 2019 10:13:17

Turkey wants to deepen ties with Serbia: Erdoğan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey wants to deepen ties with Serbia: Erdoğan

Turkey wants to "deepen and diversify" bilateral relations with Serbia, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Oct. 7.

"We want to deepen and diversify relations with Serbia," Erdoğan told the Turkey-Serbia Business Forum in Serbia's capital Belgrade. 

Erdoğan said the two countries have "strong" desire to improve bilateral relations.

"Serbia is a friendly country for us and a key country for peace and stability in the Balkans.

"We have had strong friendship ties with Serbia for centuries. We have many common words in Turkish and Serbian, we have poems and folk songs describing this beautiful geography, Balkans," the Turkish president said.

Erdoğan told the forum that Ankara and Belgrade signed nine agreements after the Turkey-Serbia High-Level Cooperation Council meeting.

He also called on Serbian entrepreneurs to invest in Turkey.

Erdoğan said that relations between the two countries have gained momentum in recent years with numerous high-level visits.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on Turkish business people to up investments in Serbia.

Praising Erdoğan's leadership, he said, Turkey's national income per capita has increased from $3,500 to $11,000. 

"Show me another world or European leader who has achieved it," said Vucic.

He said Turkey has emerged stronger each time from external pressures.

"The Turkish people are very hard-working people. President Erdoğan is committed to the development of his country," he added.

 

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. US effectively shuts off Turkey from NE Syria airspace

    US effectively shuts off Turkey from NE Syria airspace

  2. Turkey respects Spain’s territorial integrity: Foreign ministry

    Turkey respects Spain’s territorial integrity: Foreign ministry

  3. Erdoğan says Syria operation can come at any moment

    Erdoğan says Syria operation can come at any moment

  4. Two Turkish Aegean islands put up for sale

    Two Turkish Aegean islands put up for sale

  5. Turkey all set for safe zone operation: Defense Ministry

    Turkey all set for safe zone operation: Defense Ministry
Recommended
Trumps threats dont comply with state seriousness

'Trump's threats don't comply with state seriousness'
70,000 baby turtles make their way to sea

70,000 baby turtles make their way to sea
Hunting should be banned for certain period of time: Commission

Hunting should be banned for certain period of time: Commission
Over 40,000 Turkish lords, ladies of Scotland

Over 40,000 Turkish 'lords', 'ladies' of Scotland
Turkey leading country in elderly care: Expert

Turkey leading country in elderly care: Expert
492 irregular migrants held in NW Turkey

492 irregular migrants held in NW Turkey
WORLD 3 win Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries in cosmology

3 win Nobel Prize in Physics for discoveries in cosmology

Three scientists won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics on Oct. 8 for their work in understanding how the universe has evolved, and the Earth's place in it.
ECONOMY Turkey raises concerns over Brexit, trade wars

Turkey raises concerns over Brexit, trade wars

Turkey's Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan and Rifat Hisarciklioglu, head of the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB), on Oct. 8 addressed the challenges emerging from both the upcoming Brexit process and trade wars.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes defeat city rivals Besiktas

Anadolu Efes defeat city rivals Besiktas

Anadolu Efes beat Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş Sompo Sigorta 80-68 in an away game in Turkey's Basketball Super Lig on Oct. 7.