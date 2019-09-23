Turkey wants to be producer of new technologies: VP Oktay

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency

Turkish Vice President on Sept. 22 said that Turkey wants to be the producer of new technologies, not the market in the technological transformation process.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Teknofest, a technology and aerospace fair in Istanbul, Fuat Oktay stressed that more than one million visitors from all ages and professions attended the fair in its second year.

Oktay congratulated Selçuk Bayraktar, the chairman of the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation, and his team for setting an example and for all their contributions to the fully independent Turkish technology.

“We strive to develop our domestic and national technologies in full mobilization to ensure that our country becomes competitive and independent in the field of technology and innovation,” Oktay said.

Oktay said that it was an invaluable pleasure to see the excitement of children and young people and their passion for innovation.

“Be part of our national technology movement in your dreams, make history and take the first step. From your first step, our state will always be with you; and the future of our national technology will be shaped in your hands,” Oktay added addressing young people.

This year, the festival hosted 17,373 teams competing in 19 different areas such as “flying car design competition”, “robotic designs”, and “model satellite competitions” Oktay said.

“2,000 teams and 10,000 contestants reached finals,” he added.

“During the competitions, teams were provided with financial support of approximately 4,000,000 Turkish liras ($696,594) and those ranking the highest were awarded 3,000,000 Turkish liras ($522,445),” he said.

Selçuk Bayraktar, for his part, said that Teknofest broke the world record with 1.5 million visitors.

“Our 50,000 young brothers and sisters, and the next ones will make our country a leader in technology,” Bayraktar said.

“Our young brothers and sisters here are the champions of technology. They will carry our country to the leadership in space, aviation and high technology in the world,” he added.

Istanbul Atatürk Airport hosted the six-day festival, co-organized by the Turkish Technology Team Foundation and the Industry and Technology Ministry.

The festival featured numerous activities such as aviation shows, seminars, workshops, a drone championship, contests and concerts.