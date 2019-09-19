Turkey, US to establish patrol bases in Syria safe zone: Defense minister

  • September 19 2019 11:15:00

Turkey, US to establish patrol bases in Syria safe zone: Defense minister

ANKARA
Turkey, US to establish patrol bases in Syria safe zone: Defense minister

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has conveyed Turkey’s intention to establish patrol bases with the United States in northeastern Syria in a bid to efficiently conduct ground patrol missions in the safe zone in the same way the Turkish Armed Forces has done in the fight against the PKK in northern Iraq.

“We will establish patrol bases in the east of [River] the Euphrates. This would be a big achievement if we could set up these bases and the terrorists would be withdrawn from there,” Akar told daily Türkiye in an interview on Sept 19.

“They will be the joint bases of Turkey and the U.S. We want them to be permanent. Their numbers will be decided depending on the need,” Akar said, informing that an agreement on the move with the U.S. was provided. 

The minister recalled that Turkey had set up permanent patrol bases in northern Iraq in the fight against the PKK and the ones in northeastern Syria would be similar to those.

“Are we going to stop afterwards? No, we won’t. Our objective is to set up a 30 to 40-kilometer deep safe zone along the borderline,” he said.

The minister’s remarks came just a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged the U.S. that it will have to act alone in northeastern Syria should talks for the safe zone would not be concluded in two weeks.

Turkey and the U.S. announced on Aug. 7 that they agreed on setting up a safe zone on the Turkish-Syrian border. Talks since then have not produced the modalities on the depth and on the scope of the safe zone although the two militaries have carried out one combined ground patrol mission and several reconnaissance flights.

Akar has also informed about improvement in the control and coordination of the air space over the safe zone and that the process is going on although the U.S. is hesitant.

“What we have done [for the safe zone] is there. They [the U.S.] are doing unwillingly. The process is slow but moving forward. Ground patrolling will continue phase by phase and in way to cover the entire 440 kilometer-long border strip,” Akar said

Turkey seeks political settlement in Syria: AKP
Turkey seeks political settlement in Syria: AKP

US, YPG,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

    2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

  2. Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

    Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

  3. Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

    Turkey to speed up efforts for EU visa liberalization

  4. Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

    Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

  5. Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan

    Up to 3 million Syrians can be settled in safe zone: Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkish-origin surgeon eyes artificial heart center

Turkish-origin surgeon eyes artificial heart center
Above-average water temperature in Black Sea leads to poor catch

Above-average water temperature in Black Sea leads to poor catch
‘Fancy women’ to cycle for sustainable transportation

‘Fancy women’ to cycle for sustainable transportation
2 machinists killed as train derails in western Turkey

2 machinists killed as train derails in western Turkey

Turkey sends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Sudan

Turkey sends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Sudan

Turkey supports UN-backed political process in Libya

Turkey supports UN-backed political process in Libya

WORLD Trump names hostage envoy OBrien national security adviser

Trump names hostage envoy O'Brien national security adviser

President Donald Trump on Sept. 18 named Robert O'Brien, his chief hostage negotiator and an established figure in Republican policy circles, as his new national security adviser.
ECONOMY Short-term external debt stock at $126B in July

Short-term external debt stock at $126B in July

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $126 billion as of the end of July, an official data revealed on Sept. 19.
SPORTS Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkey's Şaziye Erdoğan was crowned with the 2019 World Weightlifting Champion title in Thailand on Sept. 18. 