Turkey-US patrols for Syria safe zone to begin Sunday: Defense minister

  • September 07 2019 11:01:00

Turkey-US patrols for Syria safe zone to begin Sunday: Defense minister

MALATYA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey-US patrols for Syria safe zone to begin Sunday: Defense minister

Joint Turkish-U.S. ground patrols for a planned safe zone in northern Syria are set to begin on Sept. 8, according to Turkey’s national defense minister.

"We plan to start the joint ground patrols on Sept. 8," Hulusi Akar said on Sept. 6 during inspections in the eastern Malatya province.

“There is a general agreement on which we expect the activities to be carried out at a
certain sequence and pace.”

Akar also said Turkey and the U.S. had begun air patrols with both helicopters and unmanned aircraft.

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone in northern Syria and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the movement of displaced Syrians who want to return home. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

A six-member U.S. team arrived in Turkey’s southeast on Aug. 12 in preparations for the center.

The agreement also envisaged setting up necessary security measures to address Turkey's security concerns, including clearing the zone of the terrorist YPG/PKK, a group the U.S. has sometimes been allied with, over Turkey’s objections.

The YPG/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group, which for more than 30 years has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many children, women, and infants.

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens

    US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens

  2. Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus

    Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus

  3. CHP Istanbul chair sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison

    CHP Istanbul chair sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison

  4. Turkey may open door to Europe for refugees not bluff: VP Oktay

    Turkey may open door to Europe for refugees not bluff: VP Oktay

  5. India’s space agency calls for cooperation with Turkish Space Agency

    India’s space agency calls for cooperation with Turkish Space Agency
Recommended
Bulgaria hands over terror suspect to Turkey

Bulgaria hands over terror suspect to Turkey

Turkey, EU should rework refugee deal: Dutch premier

Turkey, EU should rework refugee deal: Dutch premier
Pakistan Defense Day marked in Turkey

Pakistan Defense Day marked in Turkey

Syrian regime attacks catastrophic for civilians: VP Oktay

Syrian regime attacks catastrophic for civilians: VP Oktay
US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens

US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens
Turkey needs support from international community on refugees: UNCHR chief

Turkey needs support from international community on refugees: UNCHR chief
WORLD New law compels PM Johnson to seek further Brexit delay

New law compels PM Johnson to seek further Brexit delay

British lawmakers are preparing legal action in case Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to defy legislation compelling him to seek a further delay to Brexit, the BBC reported on Sept. 7.

ECONOMY Turkey eyes global hub role in bike production

Turkey eyes global hub role in bike production

The EU's anti-dumping measures against Chinese goods are an opportunity for the Turkish bicycle sector, according to the head of Turkey’s Bicycle Industry Association.

SPORTS Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey failed to make the last 16 teams in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup after a critical loss to the Czech Republic on Sept. 5.