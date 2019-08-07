US ‘closer’ to Turkey’s view on Syria safe zone: Defense Minister

  • August 07 2019 13:20:00

US ‘closer’ to Turkey’s view on Syria safe zone: Defense Minister

ANKARA
US ‘closer’ to Turkey’s view on Syria safe zone: Defense Minister

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Aug. 7 that talks with the United States aimed at averting a Turkish military intervention into northern Syria had been “positive,” according to state news agency Anadolu.

“We witnessed with satisfaction that our partners grew closer to our position. The meetings were positive and quite constructive,” Akar was quoted as saying as the talks in Ankara entered a third day.

During talks that began on Aug. 5, Turkey raised all of its security concerns and exchanged views with our interlocutors, the defense minister told reporters.

Underlining that the meetings were positive and constructive, Akar said: “We gladly observed that our interlocutors approached our views on the Syria safe zone.”

“Our plans on the Syria safe zone and the deployment of our troops in the field have been completed,” he said. Turkey wants to cooperate with the U.S. if the two governments can find common ground in talks, he added.

“We would prefer to act together with our American ally. If that isn’t possible, we have said multiple times that we will do what is necessary,” Akar said.

Turkey has repeatedly warned that it is preparing an offensive into Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, which it sees as a terrorist offshoot of the PKK. The U.S. has supported the YPG as the main fighting force against the Islamic State group, and its defense officials have been meeting their Turkish counterparts in Ankara since Monday in a bid to prevent an intervention.

All sides agree that a “safe zone” needs to be created in northern Syria to keep the YPG away from Turkey’s borders. But Turkey, the U.S. and the YPG differ on how large the neutral zone should be, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned in recent days that patience is running out.

Turkey has the right to eliminate all threats against its national security,” he said in a speech on Tuesday. “God willing, we will carry the process started with (previous offensives into Syria) to the next stage very soon.”

U.S. officials propose a 5-15 kilometer-deep safe zone with no permanent deployment of Turkish troops. They want the safe zone to be under the control of soldiers from both countries. The U.S. also says that they are open to the idea of Turkish forces establishing security check points in some of the areas in the potential safe zone.

Turkey has twice carried out unilateral offensives into northern Syria against ISIL and YPG in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

Turkey, U.S., Syria, safe zone, Hulusi Akar

MOST POPULAR

  1. Defense firm unveils Turkey's 1st flying car prototype

    Defense firm unveils Turkey's 1st flying car prototype

  2. Turkish president vows operation in northern Syria will be ‘very soon’

    Turkish president vows operation in northern Syria will be ‘very soon’

  3. Visa-free travel starts between Turkey, Russia

    Visa-free travel starts between Turkey, Russia

  4. Asia becoming center of power, says foreign minister

    Asia becoming center of power, says foreign minister

  5. Thousands march against planned gold mine in Kaz Mountains

    Thousands march against planned gold mine in Kaz Mountains
Recommended
Gold mining activities not located on Mount Ida, says ruling AKP spokesperson

Gold mining activities not located on Mount Ida, says ruling AKP spokesperson
Some 2,000 families in Black Sea region will be relocated due to climate change

Some 2,000 families in Black Sea region will be relocated due to climate change
Turkish drill activity in East Med to enhance this month

Turkish drill activity in East Med to enhance this month
Hit roads before Aug. 9-10 for Eid: Analysis

Hit roads before Aug. 9-10 for Eid: Analysis
Animal bazaars waiting for retirement pension bonus for boom in sales

Animal bazaars waiting for retirement pension bonus for boom in sales
Turkey signs UN mediation agreement

Turkey signs UN mediation agreement
WORLD Hong Kong facing worst crisis since handover: senior China official

Hong Kong facing worst crisis since handover: senior China official

Hong Kong is facing its worst crisis since it returned from British to Chinese rule in 1997, the head of China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs office said on Aug. 7, as more protests were set to rock the Asian financial hub.
ECONOMY Machinery exports exceed $10B in past 7 months

Machinery exports exceed $10B in past 7 months

Turkey's machinery exports have reached $10.3 billion in the first seven months of 2019, the Machinery Exporters' Association (MAIB) said on Aug. 7.
SPORTS Man City, Liverpool ready for heavyweight Premier League battle

Man City, Liverpool ready for heavyweight Premier League battle

Manchester City has Premier League immortality in its sights as it starts its title defense this weekend, but Liverpool's burning desire to get its hands on the trophy will fuel a heavyweight battle for supremacy.