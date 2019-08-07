US ‘closer’ to Turkey’s view on Syria safe zone: Defense Minister

ANKARA

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Aug. 7 that talks with the United States aimed at averting a Turkish military intervention into northern Syria had been “positive,” according to state news agency Anadolu.

“We witnessed with satisfaction that our partners grew closer to our position. The meetings were positive and quite constructive,” Akar was quoted as saying as the talks in Ankara entered a third day.

During talks that began on Aug. 5, Turkey raised all of its security concerns and exchanged views with our interlocutors, the defense minister told reporters.

Underlining that the meetings were positive and constructive, Akar said: “We gladly observed that our interlocutors approached our views on the Syria safe zone.”

“Our plans on the Syria safe zone and the deployment of our troops in the field have been completed,” he said. Turkey wants to cooperate with the U.S. if the two governments can find common ground in talks, he added.

“We would prefer to act together with our American ally. If that isn’t possible, we have said multiple times that we will do what is necessary,” Akar said.

Turkey has repeatedly warned that it is preparing an offensive into Syria against the Kurdish YPG militia, which it sees as a terrorist offshoot of the PKK. The U.S. has supported the YPG as the main fighting force against the Islamic State group, and its defense officials have been meeting their Turkish counterparts in Ankara since Monday in a bid to prevent an intervention.

All sides agree that a “safe zone” needs to be created in northern Syria to keep the YPG away from Turkey’s borders. But Turkey, the U.S. and the YPG differ on how large the neutral zone should be, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has warned in recent days that patience is running out.

“Turkey has the right to eliminate all threats against its national security,” he said in a speech on Tuesday. “God willing, we will carry the process started with (previous offensives into Syria) to the next stage very soon.”

U.S. officials propose a 5-15 kilometer-deep safe zone with no permanent deployment of Turkish troops. They want the safe zone to be under the control of soldiers from both countries. The U.S. also says that they are open to the idea of Turkish forces establishing security check points in some of the areas in the potential safe zone.

Turkey has twice carried out unilateral offensives into northern Syria against ISIL and YPG in 2016 and 2018, respectively.