Turkey, US officials meet to discuss Syria safe-zone

  • August 05 2019 10:36:39

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish and American military officials met in Ankara on Aug. 5 to discuss the establishment of a safe zone in northern Syria, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The meeting started at 10:00 a.m. local time (0700GMT), the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkey expects the creation of a 20-mile (32-kilometer) safe zone in northern Syria and has stressed that it wants the YPG/PYD terror group cleared in the region.

YPG/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of terror group PKK, which has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people in Turkey, including many children, women and infants, for more than 30 years.

Ankara and Washington have yet to hammer an agreement on the safe zone. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Aug. 2 that Ankara has "limited" patience.

If efforts to find common ground with the U.S. prove unsuccessful, Turkey will have to create a safe zone in Syria on its own, said Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Friday.

